Looking for a new feline friend in Franklin, IN? These adoptable kittens at Johnson County Animal Shelter are hoping to find their forever families soon.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Johnson County Animal Shelter

Phone: (317) 736-3924

Colonel Mustard is a young orange boy looking for a home of his own. The shelter completes all adoptions by appointment with an approved application.

👉 Meet Colonel Mustard and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Black

Mostly Black Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Johnson County Animal Shelter

Phone: (317) 736-3924

Miss. Peacock is a sweet black kitten waiting for a family to call her own. Adoptions are by appointment only after your application is approved.

👉 Meet Miss. Peacock and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 2 months)

Baby (about 2 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Johnson County Animal Shelter

Phone: (317) 736-3924

Kia is a 2-month-old kitten who is playful, full of kitten energy, and loves to explore and chase toys. He’s looking for a family he can grow up with.

Adoptions are done by appointment with an approved application.

👉 Meet Kia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Johnson County Animal Shelter

Phone: (317) 736-3924

Cheese Knife is a tuxedo kitten at Johnson County Animal Shelter, ready to meet potential adopters by appointment once your application is approved.

👉 Meet Cheese Knife and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these kittens, call Johnson County Animal Shelter at (317) 736-3924 and complete an application so you can schedule a meet-and-greet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.