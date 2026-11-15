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🐱 Playful Franklin Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Looking for a new feline friend in Franklin, IN? These adoptable kittens at Johnson County Animal Shelter are hoping to find their forever families soon.
Colonel Mustard
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Johnson County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (317) 736-3924
Colonel Mustard is a young orange boy looking for a home of his own. The shelter completes all adoptions by appointment with an approved application.
👉 Meet Colonel Mustard and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Miss. Peacock
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Black
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Johnson County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (317) 736-3924
Miss. Peacock is a sweet black kitten waiting for a family to call her own. Adoptions are by appointment only after your application is approved.
👉 Meet Miss. Peacock and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 2 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Johnson County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (317) 736-3924
Kia is a 2-month-old kitten who is playful, full of kitten energy, and loves to explore and chase toys. He’s looking for a family he can grow up with.
Adoptions are done by appointment with an approved application.
👉 Meet Kia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cheese Knife
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Johnson County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (317) 736-3924
Cheese Knife is a tuxedo kitten at Johnson County Animal Shelter, ready to meet potential adopters by appointment once your application is approved.
👉 Meet Cheese Knife and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these kittens, call Johnson County Animal Shelter at (317) 736-3924 and complete an application so you can schedule a meet-and-greet.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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