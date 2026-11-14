Greenwood’s food scene is busy, and a few spots are adding to their crews right now. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and serving people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Arby’s

Arby’s Location: Greenwood, IN

Greenwood, IN Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the restaurant each shift, support the team, and keep service smooth. Needs 6+ months of restaurant or retail management experience and you must be 18+ and eligible to work in the U.S. Perks include weekly pay, flexible schedule, meal discounts, training, and potential benefits (like medical, 401(k), and PTO where eligible).

Employer: Arby’s

Arby’s Location: Greenwood, IN

Greenwood, IN Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Day-to-day guest service, making food, and keeping things running with the crew. Open to folks 16+ and eligible to work in the U.S. Offers weekly pay, flexible hours, meal discounts, and training, plus access to other programs and benefits if you qualify.

Employer: Independently owned Starbucks licensee

Independently owned Location: Greenwood, IN

Greenwood, IN Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

Make drinks, handle cash, and chat with customers while keeping the store clean and safe. Good fit if you’re a people person, like working on a team, and can stay calm in a fast-paced setting with regular, on-time attendance.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.