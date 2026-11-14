Greenwood’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from senior living leadership to hands-on lab and plasma work. Here are several solid openings if you like caring for people and want steady hours.

Employer: Experience Senior Living

Experience Senior Living Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Health and Wellness team in an assisted living community, overseeing resident assessments, care plans, staff training, and regulatory compliance. Great fit for an RN/LPN with 3–5+ years in assisted living leadership who wants full benefits, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and up to 20 days PTO in the first three years.

Employer: BioLife Plasma Services (Takeda)

Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Part-time

Starting Pay: $17.00/hour (Greenwood, IN)

Entry-level, paid-training role where you screen donors, perform venipuncture, and run plasmapheresis equipment. Shifts are 4–6 hours, 3+ days/week, with benefits eligibility and room to grow inside a large, global healthcare company.

Employer: Sunrise Medical Laboratories (Sonic Healthcare USA)

Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 8–5)

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based phlebotomy role with daytime, weekday hours, drawing blood on patients of all ages and handling specimen processing. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, and free lab services for you and eligible dependents.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Greenwood tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.