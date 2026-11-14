Greenwood’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now—banks, retail, and restaurants are all hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank Location: Greenwood, IN (in-branch, office setting)

(in-branch, office setting) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the go-to “financial concierge” for walk-in customers—handling transactions, answering questions, and recommending banking products. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of customer service (or a degree) and want a stable, professional setting with clear procedures.

Employer: Lake City Bank

Lake City Bank Location: Greenwood + Carmel, Fishers, Westfield, Indianapolis

Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week, some Saturdays)

Starting Pay: $19.75/hour (review at 90 days)

This role “floats” between several branches, so it’s great if you like variety and don’t want to sit in one spot. You’ll handle teller work, open accounts, and get formal training at Lake City University to build a long-term banking career.

Employer: The Guitar Center Company

Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you’re a music person who also likes organizing and leading. You’ll grow the lessons program, sell lesson and rehearsal packages, coordinate teacher schedules, and help students and parents have a great experience. Comes with gig leave, employee discounts, and a full benefits package.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Full-time, flexible schedule (days/nights/weekends)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help customers find the right auto parts, give basic advice, and do light installs like wipers and batteries. Good for someone 18+ with basic car knowledge who wants steady hours, room to grow, and doesn’t mind lifting and staying active.

Employer: Main Street Grille

Location: Greenwood, IN (in person)

Type: Full-time (~33 hours/week)

Pay: $23.00 – $28.00/hour

You’ll run the front counter—take orders, handle payments, answer menu questions, and keep the area tidy. This one stands out for the high hourly pay, plus 401(k) match, health/vision/dental, PTO, and meal discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.