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Greenwood
🛒 Greenwood, IN Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Greenwood’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now—banks, retail, and restaurants are all hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, there are several solid options here.
Customer Experience Banker – Greenwood, IN
- Employer: Huntington National Bank
- Location: Greenwood, IN (in-branch, office setting)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll be the go-to “financial concierge” for walk-in customers—handling transactions, answering questions, and recommending banking products. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of customer service (or a degree) and want a stable, professional setting with clear procedures.
Retail Banker Float – Indianapolis Region
- Employer: Lake City Bank
- Location: Greenwood + Carmel, Fishers, Westfield, Indianapolis
- Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week, some Saturdays)
- Starting Pay: $19.75/hour (review at 90 days)
This role “floats” between several branches, so it’s great if you like variety and don’t want to sit in one spot. You’ll handle teller work, open accounts, and get formal training at Lake City University to build a long-term banking career.
GC Retail Lessons Lead – Store 626
- Employer: The Guitar Center Company
- Location: Greenwood, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you’re a music person who also likes organizing and leading. You’ll grow the lessons program, sell lesson and rehearsal packages, coordinate teacher schedules, and help students and parents have a great experience. Comes with gig leave, employee discounts, and a full benefits package.
Retail Sales Associate – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Greenwood, IN
- Type: Full-time, flexible schedule (days/nights/weekends)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll help customers find the right auto parts, give basic advice, and do light installs like wipers and batteries. Good for someone 18+ with basic car knowledge who wants steady hours, room to grow, and doesn’t mind lifting and staying active.
Cashier
- Employer: Main Street Grille
- Location: Greenwood, IN (in person)
- Type: Full-time (~33 hours/week)
- Pay: $23.00 – $28.00/hour
You’ll run the front counter—take orders, handle payments, answer menu questions, and keep the area tidy. This one stands out for the high hourly pay, plus 401(k) match, health/vision/dental, PTO, and meal discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles open nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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