Greenwood’s logistics scene is busy right now, with freight, dispatch, and supervisor roles all hiring. If you like keeping trucks, freight, and schedules moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: NFI

NFI Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Full-time (3rd shift, 6pm–6am )

(3rd shift, ) Salary: Not listed

This role keeps a dedicated fleet running smoothly: load planning, driver scheduling, dispatch, and daily data entry in TMW. You’ll work closely with drivers and the project manager, handle KPIs, invoices, and driver payroll, and help with safety and compliance.

Employer: Estes Express Lines

Estes Express Lines Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $27.25 – $30.65 per hour

Load and unload freight using forklifts, pallet jacks, or by hand, and help keep freight safe and damage-free. This is a physical, on-your-feet job with shifting priorities, ideal if you like hands-on work and don’t mind lifting up to 70 lbs.

Employer: FedEx (Federal Express Corporation)

FedEx (Federal Express Corporation) Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Part-time (Monday–Friday, 4pm–11pm )

(Monday–Friday, ) Salary: Not listed

You’ll dispatch trailers, track equipment in the yard, and update the TMS to keep loads on time and full. Good fit if you’re organized, like problem-solving, and want dispatch experience without a full-time schedule.

Employer: VELUX

Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Full-time

Monthly Salary Range: $5,706 – $7,132

Lead a freight support team, oversee transportation operations, manage carriers and freight costs, and dig into analytics and KPIs. This is a solid step up if you have a few years in logistics plus some leadership experience and want a role with strategy, data, and people management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.