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🔧 Greenwood, IN Maintenance Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring
Greenwood is busy right now with building, shipping, and apartments all needing skilled maintenance help. If you like fixing things and staying active on the job, these openings are worth a look.
Maintenance Technician III
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation
- Location: Greenwood, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level industrial maintenance role working on conveyors and sortation equipment. You’ll use mechanical, electrical, PLC/controls, and welding skills to keep a busy FedEx facility running.
Maintenance Technician I
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation
- Location: Greenwood, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level maintenance spot for someone with basic mechanical skills or related hobbies. Good fit if you want to break into industrial maintenance and grow your skills on FedEx equipment.
DC Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Greenwood, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role in a large distribution center, keeping conveyors, material handling systems, and building equipment running. Great if you have electrical, PLC, and MHE experience and like a fast-paced warehouse setting.
Apartment Maintenance Technician III
- Employer: Monarch Investment and Management Group
- Location: Westminster Apartments & Townhomes, Greenwood, IN
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $21.00–$25.00/hour + bonus potential
Day-shift apartment maintenance with steady hours and strong benefits. You’ll handle repairs, HVAC, and general upkeep for a multifamily community, with bonus opportunities and room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are multiple shifts or similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.