Greenwood is busy right now with building, shipping, and apartments all needing skilled maintenance help. If you like fixing things and staying active on the job, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level industrial maintenance role working on conveyors and sortation equipment. You’ll use mechanical, electrical, PLC/controls, and welding skills to keep a busy FedEx facility running.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level maintenance spot for someone with basic mechanical skills or related hobbies. Good fit if you want to break into industrial maintenance and grow your skills on FedEx equipment.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in a large distribution center, keeping conveyors, material handling systems, and building equipment running. Great if you have electrical, PLC, and MHE experience and like a fast-paced warehouse setting.

Employer: Monarch Investment and Management Group

Location: Westminster Apartments & Townhomes, Greenwood, IN

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $21.00–$25.00/hour + bonus potential

Day-shift apartment maintenance with steady hours and strong benefits. You’ll handle repairs, HVAC, and general upkeep for a multifamily community, with bonus opportunities and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are multiple shifts or similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.