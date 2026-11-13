Greenwood’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like working with your hands and seeing the results right away. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Endress+Hauser Group

Endress+Hauser Group Location: Greenwood, IN

Greenwood, IN Type: Full-time , 2nd shift

, 2nd shift Salary: Not listed

Global process automation company with a clean, climate-controlled shop. You’ll handle TIG and MIG welding, prep and finish work, and basic maintenance while helping build precision instrumentation. They highlight training, tuition help, bonuses, strong benefits, 401(k) match, paid holidays, PTO, and on-site perks like a cafeteria, gym, and health clinic.

Employer: Family Funsports

Location: Greenwood, IN 46142

Greenwood, IN 46142 Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Contract

Full-time, Part-time, or Contract Pay: $22.00 – $25.00 per hour

Work on ATVs, scooters, go karts, motorcycles, golf carts, UTVs, and dirt bikes—great if you love powersports and small engines. Flexible schedule options, plus dental insurance, employee discount, referral bonus, and professional development help; 1 year of small engine experience is required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has extra details or similar roles listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.