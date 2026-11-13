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🚧 Greenwood, IN Skilled Trades: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now
Greenwood’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like working with your hands and seeing the results right away. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.
2nd Shift TIG and MIG Welder
- Employer: Endress+Hauser Group
- Location: Greenwood, IN
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Global process automation company with a clean, climate-controlled shop. You’ll handle TIG and MIG welding, prep and finish work, and basic maintenance while helping build precision instrumentation. They highlight training, tuition help, bonuses, strong benefits, 401(k) match, paid holidays, PTO, and on-site perks like a cafeteria, gym, and health clinic.
Small Engine Service Technician / Mechanic
- Employer: Family Funsports
- Location: Greenwood, IN 46142
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Contract
- Pay: $22.00 – $25.00 per hour
Work on ATVs, scooters, go karts, motorcycles, golf carts, UTVs, and dirt bikes—great if you love powersports and small engines. Flexible schedule options, plus dental insurance, employee discount, referral bonus, and professional development help; 1 year of small engine experience is required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has extra details or similar roles listed.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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