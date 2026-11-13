Greenwood’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with several plants hiring for hands-on roles. If you like working with machines, staying active, and seeing real results from your work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Earnest Machine

Earnest Machine Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a long-time fastener distributor running smoothly by running automated bagging machines and doing manual packaging. This role is great if you like steady, detailed work and don’t mind being on your feet while hitting daily production goals.

Employer: Avalign Technologies

Avalign Technologies Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed ($1,500 sign-on bonus offered)

Run a turret punch press making parts for medical devices in a clean, temperature-controlled plant. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of related experience, can read blueprints, and want strong benefits plus room to grow.

Employer: Endress+Hauser Group

Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay with bonus opportunities)

Operate production machines, check quality, and log results in a clean, climate-controlled facility with on-site perks like a cafeteria, gym, and health clinic. Ideal if you have a high school diploma/GED, basic computer and math skills, and want long-term training and growth.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—manufacturing roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.