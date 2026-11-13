Greenwood’s transportation scene is busy right now, with freight and service work staying strong. If you like being on the move and working with trucks or equipment, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Greenwood, IN

Greenwood, IN Type: Part-time , early morning/preload shift

, early morning/preload shift Salary: Not listed

Move trailers around the FedEx yard and help load and unload packages by hand. Good fit if you want physical work, can handle hot/cold temps and noise, and have a valid driver’s license but no prior experience.

Employer: Crown Equipment Corporation

Location: Greenwood, IN (servicing local customers)

Greenwood, IN (servicing local customers) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers an "excellent wage and benefits package")

Service and repair lift trucks at customer sites, using your mechanical and electrical skills. Comes with company vehicle, award-winning training, 40 hrs/week plus overtime, and full benefits if you like hands-on work and being out in the field.

Employer: Hauser Logistics (FedEx Ground contractor)

(FedEx Ground contractor) Location: Greenwood, IN

Greenwood, IN Type: Full-time, evening shift

Pay: About $1,500–$1,800 per week, plus $300+ for a 6th day

Drop-and-hook linehaul runs out of Greenwood with 100% no-touch freight and home every day. You’ll need a Class A CDL, clean record, and doubles endorsement (or be willing to get it); health, dental, vision, and annual bonus are included.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good transportation roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.