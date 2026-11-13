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🚌 Greenwood, IN Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
Greenwood’s transportation scene is busy right now, with freight and service work staying strong. If you like being on the move and working with trucks or equipment, these roles are worth a look.
PH - Switcher PT-1
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation
- Location: Greenwood, IN
- Type: Part-time, early morning/preload shift
- Salary: Not listed
Move trailers around the FedEx yard and help load and unload packages by hand. Good fit if you want physical work, can handle hot/cold temps and noise, and have a valid driver’s license but no prior experience.
Field Service Technician
- Employer: Crown Equipment Corporation
- Location: Greenwood, IN (servicing local customers)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (offers an "excellent wage and benefits package")
Service and repair lift trucks at customer sites, using your mechanical and electrical skills. Comes with company vehicle, award-winning training, 40 hrs/week plus overtime, and full benefits if you like hands-on work and being out in the field.
PM Linehaul Driver - Class A CDL- Regional+Local - Home Daily - No Loading or Unloading
- Employer: Hauser Logistics (FedEx Ground contractor)
- Location: Greenwood, IN
- Type: Full-time, evening shift
- Pay: About $1,500–$1,800 per week, plus $300+ for a 6th day
Drop-and-hook linehaul runs out of Greenwood with 100% no-touch freight and home every day. You’ll need a Class A CDL, clean record, and doubles endorsement (or be willing to get it); health, dental, vision, and annual bonus are included.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good transportation roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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