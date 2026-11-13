Greenwood’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, these could be a good fit.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Greenwood, IN

Greenwood, IN Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (Kroger offers benefits even for many part-time roles)

Help customers at the deli counter, prep food, and keep the area clean and safe. This role comes with healthcare options, paid time off, employee discounts, and up to $21,000 in tuition reimbursement over your career.

Employer: Arby’s

Location: Greenwood, IN

Greenwood, IN Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + perks)

Run shifts, support the team, and keep service smooth at Arby’s. You’ll get weekly pay, flexible scheduling, meal discounts, training, and access to benefits like medical, 401(k), and paid time off if eligible.

Employer: Bubblelicious Food Service LLC

Location: Greenwood, IN

Greenwood, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Lead a busy bubble tea shop, manage staff and schedules, handle inventory, and keep standards high. Great if you have 2+ years food/beverage experience, enjoy teaching others about drinks, and want a growth path with paid time off.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.