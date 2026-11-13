Greenwood’s leadership job market is busy right now, with banks, manufacturers, and contractors all hiring managers. If you’ve got people skills and like owning results, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: Stock Yards Bank & Trust

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Run a local bank office, lead a small team, and keep customers happy through strong service and sales. You’ll handle staff scheduling, coaching, and performance reviews, plus open accounts, process loans, and step in at the teller line when needed. Strong benefits include 401(k) with up to 6% match, ESOP, medical, dental, vision, and bank-paid disability and life insurance.

Employer: Alfa Laval

Location: Greenwood, IN (also open to Houston, TX; Richmond, VA; Warrington, PA)

(also open to Houston, TX; Richmond, VA; Warrington, PA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$115,000 base, plus benefits

Lead a team of 10–12 quote specialists who support aftermarket parts and service across the U.S. You’ll own KPIs like quote speed and accuracy, coach your team, and work closely with sales and operations to keep customers happy. This is a good fit if you know CRM/ERP tools, like data-driven management, and want a visible role reporting to the Director of Customer Experience.

Employer: ERMCO

Location: Based in Greenwood, IN with extensive travel across the U.S.

Based in with extensive travel across the U.S. Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support large, complex data center and mission-critical electrical construction projects around the country. You’ll help with budgeting, scheduling, documentation, and client coordination, with a clear path to Project Manager and exposure to hyperscale data center work. This role is ideal if you’re early in your construction career, love to travel, and want experience on high-profile projects at a 100% employee-owned company.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—management roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.