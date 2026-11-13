undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
👔 Greenwood, IN Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Greenwood’s leadership job market is busy right now, with banks, manufacturers, and contractors all hiring managers. If you’ve got people skills and like owning results, these three roles are worth a look.
Office Manager – Center Grove
- Employer: Stock Yards Bank & Trust
- Location: Greenwood, IN
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Salary: Not listed
Run a local bank office, lead a small team, and keep customers happy through strong service and sales. You’ll handle staff scheduling, coaching, and performance reviews, plus open accounts, process loans, and step in at the teller line when needed. Strong benefits include 401(k) with up to 6% match, ESOP, medical, dental, vision, and bank-paid disability and life insurance.
Quote Solutions Manager
- Employer: Alfa Laval
- Location: Greenwood, IN (also open to Houston, TX; Richmond, VA; Warrington, PA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000–$115,000 base, plus benefits
Lead a team of 10–12 quote specialists who support aftermarket parts and service across the U.S. You’ll own KPIs like quote speed and accuracy, coach your team, and work closely with sales and operations to keep customers happy. This is a good fit if you know CRM/ERP tools, like data-driven management, and want a visible role reporting to the Director of Customer Experience.
Traveling Assistant Project Manager – Data Centers
- Employer: ERMCO
- Location: Based in Greenwood, IN with extensive travel across the U.S.
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support large, complex data center and mission-critical electrical construction projects around the country. You’ll help with budgeting, scheduling, documentation, and client coordination, with a clear path to Project Manager and exposure to hyperscale data center work. This role is ideal if you’re early in your construction career, love to travel, and want experience on high-profile projects at a 100% employee-owned company.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—management roles like these don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.