📣 Greenwood, IN Sales & Marketing – Multiple Local Roles Hiring Now

Greenwood’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with openings in fitness, insurance, and housing. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: Anytime Fitness (franchised studio)

Anytime Fitness (franchised studio) Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Strong base pay plus aggressive bonus structure (exact amount not listed)

Run the day-to-day of a local Anytime Fitness while owning membership and training sales. You’ll lead a small team, build community partnerships, and help clients hit their health goals. Perks include bonus pay, 401(k), health/dental/vision insurance, paid vacation/sick days/holidays, parental leave, training & development, and a free membership to 5,000+ clubs.

Employer: Shepherd Insurance (Robley Insurance, a Shepherd partner)

(Robley Insurance, a Shepherd partner) Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support insurance advisors with new and renewal commercial insurance quotes and provide prompt, accurate service to business clients. This role is a fit if you have 3+ years in a similar insurance role, a state insurance license, and strong knowledge of commercial coverages and rating systems.

Employer: Pillar Residential

Location: Greenwood, IN (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, dental insurance, paid time off

Be the friendly face of a Greenwood apartment community, handling tours, applications, move-ins, renewals, and resident support. Great for someone with 1–2 years of leasing, sales, or customer service, who enjoys a fast pace, detailed paperwork, and helping people find a home.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page. Don’t wait too long; good local spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.