🚌 Greenwood, IN Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

Greenwood is busy right now with local driving and delivery work. If you like being on the move and getting home most days, these are worth a look.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Average $86,000/year , activity-based (CPM, stop pay, bonuses, etc.)

, activity-based (CPM, stop pay, bonuses, etc.) License/Experience: Class A CDL, 6+ months trucking experience

Local dedicated route for one main customer, with home time every day. Strong earning potential with extra pay for stops, detention, holidays, training, and safety, plus PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days.

Employer: NFI

Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,500–$1,700 per week

License/Experience: Class A CDL, 1+ year tractor–trailer experience

Drive local refrigerated routes on a steady night shift and be home daily. You’ll get weekly pay, a late-model fleet, and a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, Rx, 401(k), PTO, parental leave) plus safety, referral, and inspection bonuses.

Employer: UPS

Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Seasonal, full-time hours vary

Pay: $18.40/hour

License Required: None (you do not drive the truck)

Work outside in your community, riding along with a UPS driver and helping deliver packages. This is a physically active seasonal job with flexible day-to-day scheduling, great weekly pay, and a chance to get your foot in the door with UPS.

Employer: Dynamic Delivery LLC (Amazon Delivery Service Partner)

Location: 1621 Collins Rd, Greenwood, IN 46143

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$19.00/hour , 10-hour guaranteed blocks , overtime eligible

, , overtime eligible License Required: None

Help deliver Amazon packages on 10-hour shifts, up to 7 days a week available. No driving license needed, just be 18+, able to lift up to 50 lbs, and ready to work in all weather. Includes paid training, health/vision/dental, PTO, and a flexible schedule.

If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local spots like this tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.