🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Greenwood, IN

Greenwood’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are building their teams. If you like fast-paced work, friendly guests, and free food perks, these are worth a look.

Employer: Southern Rock Restaurants (McAlister’s Deli franchise)

Southern Rock Restaurants (McAlister’s Deli franchise) Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Full-time, hourly

Mix-and-match role where you can be a food runner, busser, dishwasher, prep cook, or line cook based on your interests. Great if you want to learn different parts of the restaurant, from running food to guests to working the line and keeping the kitchen spotless.

Employer: McAlister's Deli (franchised location)

(franchised location) Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Hourly, on-site

Similar flexible role covering runner, busser, dishwasher, prep cook, and line cook duties. Good fit if you want steady hours, clear task lists, and a chance to grow your skills in both the dining room and kitchen.

Employer: Arby’s

Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Full-time management

Lead the whole restaurant, from team performance and training to sales and profit goals. Comes with weekly pay, a bonus program (if eligible), free shift meals, and access to benefits like PTO, 401(k), and health coverage where eligibility rules are met.

Employer: Not listed (full-service dining)

(full-service dining) Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Hourly management

Oversee daily restaurant operations, including product quality, customer service, facility upkeep, and inventory. Great for a “people person” who likes leading a team, handling cash, and keeping things running smoothly in a busy, fast-paced spot.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same location. Don’t wait too long; hospitality jobs in Greenwood tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.