🚚 Greenwood, IN Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Greenwood’s logistics scene is busy right now, with freight, delivery, and yard roles all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and staying on the move, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: Greenwood, IN (1101 Windhorst Way)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $19.00–$27.00 per hour (+ possible hourly premiums)

(+ possible hourly premiums) Why it’s interesting: You’ll handle freight flow, inventory, and forklift work while keeping shelves stocked and members happy. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off , and access to company-paid education (Live Better U) .

You’ll handle freight flow, inventory, and forklift work while keeping shelves stocked and members happy. Comes with , and access to . Key requirements: 90 days forklift experience, pallet jack skills, 18+ years old.

Employer: Redcliff Marketing & Logistics (FedEx Ground contractor)

Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Full-time (Tuesday–Saturday, ~8 a.m.–5 p.m.)

(Tuesday–Saturday, ~8 a.m.–5 p.m.) Pay: $1,000–$1,200 per week + bonuses

+ bonuses Why it’s interesting: Lead a team of FedEx Ground drivers, handle routes, safety, and daily operations, and step in on routes when needed. Includes 401(k) with match, paid vacation after 1 year, and bonus opportunities .

Lead a team of FedEx Ground drivers, handle routes, safety, and daily operations, and step in on routes when needed. Includes . Key requirements: 21+, valid driver’s license with For Hire or Chauffeur endorsement, 1 year delivery driving and 1 year supervisory/management experience.

Employer: FedEx

Location: Greenwood, IN

Type: Part-time , Midnight Sort ( Tuesday–Saturday )

, Midnight Sort ( ) Pay: $23.60 per hour

Why it’s interesting: Move trailers around the yard and help load/unload packages in a fast-paced hub environment. Good fit if you like night shifts and physical work.

Move trailers around the yard and help load/unload packages in a fast-paced hub environment. Good fit if you like night shifts and physical work. Key requirements: Valid driver’s license and DOT file; no experience required (yard switching or package handling experience is a plus).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—logistics skills transfer well, and experience adds up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.