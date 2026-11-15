These Greenwood pups are hoping someone special will notice them and offer a cozy, loving home. All three are American Pit Bull Terriers with big hearts and so much love to give.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Show Me Your Pitties Rescue

Phone: (530) 248-6969 ext.1

Mimosa is a lovely tan pittie girl looking for a fresh start and a family to call her own. If you’re a fan of blocky heads and soft eyes, she might be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Mimosa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Show Me Your Pitties Rescue

Phone: (530) 248-6969 ext.1

Caramelo is a younger pittie boy with a warm, caramel-colored coat. He’s ready to grow up in a real home with people who will guide him and love him.

👉 Meet Caramelo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: Rocko / Rocco

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Senior (about 11 years)

Senior (about 11 years) Gender: Male (neutered)

Male (neutered) Color: Cream/White

Cream/White Shelter: Show Me Your Pitties Rescue

Phone: (530) 248-6969 ext.1

Rocko is described as “11-years-young” with a big blocky head and an even bigger heart. He’s a joyful, cuddly pittie who loves to give gentle kisses and soak up affection. After being surrendered and ending up on a euthanasia list, he was rescued just in time and is now waiting for a true forever home.

👉 Meet Rocco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Greenwood, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these deserving dogs. Call Show Me Your Pitties Rescue at (530) 248-6969 ext.1 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and next steps.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.