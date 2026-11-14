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🐶 Loving Pit Bull Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Greenwood, CA
Several wonderful pitties in Greenwood, CA are hoping for a second chance and a cozy couch to call their own. All of these dogs are with Show Me Your Pitties Rescue, a group that focuses on saving and rehoming bully breeds.
Mimosa
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Show Me Your Pitties Rescue
- Contact: (530) 248-6969 ext.1
Mimosa is a beautiful tan pittie mix with a soft, warm coat and gentle eyes. She’s an adult girl, so she’s past the wild puppy stage and ready to settle into a loving home that will give her structure, walks, and lots of affection.
👉 Meet Mimosa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Justine
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Shelter: Show Me Your Pitties Rescue
- Contact: (530) 248-6969 ext.1
Justine wears a striking brindle coat that really stands out. As an adult female, she’s ready for a stable home that can give her consistent care, training, and time to bond.
👉 Meet Justine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Caramelo
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Show Me Your Pitties Rescue
- Contact: (530) 248-6969 ext.1
Caramelo is a younger pittie boy with a sweet tan coat. Being a young dog, he’ll benefit from continued training, playtime, and an active home that can help him grow into his best self.
👉 Meet Caramelo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
D’Angelo
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Cane Corso mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with gray/silver
- Shelter: Show Me Your Pitties Rescue
- Contact: (530) 248-6969 ext.1
D’Angelo is a handsome, large-breed mix with a dark coat and silver highlights. As an adult male, he’ll do best with a home that understands strong, powerful breeds and can give him guidance, exercise, and clear boundaries.
👉 Meet D’Angelo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mallow
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Shelter: Show Me Your Pitties Rescue
- Contact: (530) 248-6969 ext.1
Mallow is a lovely cream-colored pittie girl. She’s an adult, ready to move into a calm, committed home that will keep her safe, loved, and part of the family routine.
👉 Meet Mallow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Twinkie
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle/Cream
- Shelter: Show Me Your Pitties Rescue
- Contact: (530) 248-6969 ext.1
Twinkie has a unique brindle-and-cream coat that makes him easy to spot and easy to love. As an adult male, he’s looking for a family that can give him regular exercise, structure, and plenty of time together.
👉 Meet Twinkie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Greenwood, CA and thinking about adding a dog to your life, please consider one of these pitties. Call Show Me Your Pitties Rescue at (530) 248-6969 ext.1 or click the links above to learn more and start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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