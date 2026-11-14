Several wonderful pitties in Greenwood, CA are hoping for a second chance and a cozy couch to call their own. All of these dogs are with Show Me Your Pitties Rescue, a group that focuses on saving and rehoming bully breeds.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Show Me Your Pitties Rescue

Contact: (530) 248-6969 ext.1

Mimosa is a beautiful tan pittie mix with a soft, warm coat and gentle eyes. She’s an adult girl, so she’s past the wild puppy stage and ready to settle into a loving home that will give her structure, walks, and lots of affection.

👉 Meet Mimosa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: Show Me Your Pitties Rescue

Contact: (530) 248-6969 ext.1

Justine wears a striking brindle coat that really stands out. As an adult female, she’s ready for a stable home that can give her consistent care, training, and time to bond.

👉 Meet Justine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Show Me Your Pitties Rescue

Contact: (530) 248-6969 ext.1

Caramelo is a younger pittie boy with a sweet tan coat. Being a young dog, he’ll benefit from continued training, playtime, and an active home that can help him grow into his best self.

👉 Meet Caramelo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Cane Corso mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Cane Corso mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with gray/silver

Black with gray/silver Shelter: Show Me Your Pitties Rescue

Contact: (530) 248-6969 ext.1

D’Angelo is a handsome, large-breed mix with a dark coat and silver highlights. As an adult male, he’ll do best with a home that understands strong, powerful breeds and can give him guidance, exercise, and clear boundaries.

👉 Meet D’Angelo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Shelter: Show Me Your Pitties Rescue

Contact: (530) 248-6969 ext.1

Mallow is a lovely cream-colored pittie girl. She’s an adult, ready to move into a calm, committed home that will keep her safe, loved, and part of the family routine.

👉 Meet Mallow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle/Cream

Brindle/Cream Shelter: Show Me Your Pitties Rescue

Contact: (530) 248-6969 ext.1

Twinkie has a unique brindle-and-cream coat that makes him easy to spot and easy to love. As an adult male, he’s looking for a family that can give him regular exercise, structure, and plenty of time together.

👉 Meet Twinkie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Greenwood, CA and thinking about adding a dog to your life, please consider one of these pitties. Call Show Me Your Pitties Rescue at (530) 248-6969 ext.1 or click the links above to learn more and start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.