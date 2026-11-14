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🚨 Possible food-borne illness tied to Nov 7 Greenwich church dinner
🚨 Possible food-borne illness linked to Greenwich church dinner
Washington County Public Health and the NYS Department of Health (Glens Falls District Office) are looking into a possible food-borne illness cluster tied to a church dinner at Bottskill Baptist Church in Greenwich, NY on November 7, 2026.
People who got sick have reported nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, diarrhea, and fatigue/weakness, usually lasting a few days.
If ALL of these apply to you:
- You ate food served at that church dinner, and
- You had any of the symptoms above, and
- You have not yet been contacted by Public Health,
please call Washington County Public Health at 518-746-2400 to report your illness.
No specific illness or source has been confirmed yet, but your report can help the investigation and protect others.
More Info: Public Health & NYS DOH Investigating Potential Fo...
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