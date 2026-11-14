🚨 Possible food-borne illness linked to Greenwich church dinner

Washington County Public Health and the NYS Department of Health (Glens Falls District Office) are looking into a possible food-borne illness cluster tied to a church dinner at Bottskill Baptist Church in Greenwich, NY on November 7, 2026.

People who got sick have reported nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, diarrhea, and fatigue/weakness, usually lasting a few days.

If ALL of these apply to you:

You ate food served at that church dinner , and

, and You had any of the symptoms above, and

You have not yet been contacted by Public Health,

please call Washington County Public Health at 518-746-2400 to report your illness.

No specific illness or source has been confirmed yet, but your report can help the investigation and protect others.