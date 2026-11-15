Greenwich is busy hiring in healthcare right now, from human clinics to pet ERs. If you’re ready for your next move, these roles offer solid pay, growth, and real impact.

Employer: Evolution Physical Therapy

Evolution Physical Therapy Location: Greenwich, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

This role mixes hands-on sports and orthopedic PT with leadership. You’ll run the clinic day to day, mentor other PTs, and work with an active, sports-focused patient base, with chances to connect to NYCFC and other pro sports partners.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a community health clinic)

(recruiting for a community health clinic) Location: Greenwich, CT

Type: Full-time, day shift (no on-call)

Salary: $90,000 per year base pay

Join a community health organization focused on access to care. You’ll handle cleanings, X-rays, preventive care, and patient education, with full benefits, tuition reimbursement, and generous PTO.

Employer: VEG ER for Pets

Location: Greenwich, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $27.00 – $50.00/hour (plus 401k match)

Lead from the floor in a 24/7 emergency animal hospital. You’ll use advanced ER skills (triage, anesthesia, critical care) while guiding the team, with day-one health benefits, student loan help, paid parental leave, and a CE travel stipend.

Employer: VEG ER for Pets

Location: Greenwich, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 – $43.00/hour (plus 401k match)

Perfect if you love fast-paced ER work and team leadership. You’ll manage shift flow, support techs and doctors, jump in on patient care, and get strong training, flexible schedules, and day-one medical, dental, and vision.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.