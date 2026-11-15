undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Greenwich
🏥 Greenwich, CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Greenwich is busy hiring in healthcare right now, from human clinics to pet ERs. If you’re ready for your next move, these roles offer solid pay, growth, and real impact.
Clinic Director – Sports Physical Therapist
- Employer: Evolution Physical Therapy
- Location: Greenwich, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
This role mixes hands-on sports and orthopedic PT with leadership. You’ll run the clinic day to day, mentor other PTs, and work with an active, sports-focused patient base, with chances to connect to NYCFC and other pro sports partners.
Dental Hygienist
- Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a community health clinic)
- Location: Greenwich, CT
- Type: Full-time, day shift (no on-call)
- Salary: $90,000 per year base pay
Join a community health organization focused on access to care. You’ll handle cleanings, X-rays, preventive care, and patient education, with full benefits, tuition reimbursement, and generous PTO.
Emergency Veterinary Nursing Shift Lead (Credentialed Tech)
- Employer: VEG ER for Pets
- Location: Greenwich, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $27.00 – $50.00/hour (plus 401k match)
Lead from the floor in a 24/7 emergency animal hospital. You’ll use advanced ER skills (triage, anesthesia, critical care) while guiding the team, with day-one health benefits, student loan help, paid parental leave, and a CE travel stipend.
Emergency Veterinary Assistant Shift Lead
- Employer: VEG ER for Pets
- Location: Greenwich, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20.00 – $43.00/hour (plus 401k match)
Perfect if you love fast-paced ER work and team leadership. You’ll manage shift flow, support techs and doctors, jump in on patient care, and get strong training, flexible schedules, and day-one medical, dental, and vision.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.