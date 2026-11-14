Greenwich is buzzing with sales and client-facing roles right now, especially in luxury goods and hospitality. If you’re strong with relationships and strategy, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Watches of Switzerland Group PLC (Betteridge)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC (Betteridge) Location: Greenwich, CT

Salary: $110,000 – $130,000

Type: Full-time

Lead buying for fine jewelry in a luxury retail setting, from assortment planning to vendor negotiations. This is a great fit if you have 3–5 years in luxury buying, love fine jewelry, and want a role that directly drives sales and profit.

Employer: Innspace

Innspace Location: Greenwich, CT (in-office)

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00am–5:00pm

Senior role owning client engagement and business development for a hospitality construction firm. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in US hotel/hospitality, who enjoys building strategy, leading teams, and traveling up to 50%.

Employer: Innspace

Innspace Location: Greenwich, CT (in-office)

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00am–5:00pm

Own strategic accounts and revenue growth with hotel owner groups, brands, and investors. Best for a seasoned hospitality pro with 10+ years experience, strong sales pipeline skills, and comfort leading a high-performing account team with up to 50% travel.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.