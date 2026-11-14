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📣 Greenwich, CT Sales & Marketing – Multiple High-Paying Roles
Greenwich is buzzing with sales and client-facing roles right now, especially in luxury goods and hospitality. If you’re strong with relationships and strategy, these openings are worth a look.
Jewelry Buyer (1382)
- Employer: Watches of Switzerland Group PLC (Betteridge)
- Location: Greenwich, CT
- Salary: $110,000 – $130,000
- Type: Full-time
Lead buying for fine jewelry in a luxury retail setting, from assortment planning to vendor negotiations. This is a great fit if you have 3–5 years in luxury buying, love fine jewelry, and want a role that directly drives sales and profit.
Principal, Client Engagement
- Employer: Innspace
- Location: Greenwich, CT (in-office)
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00am–5:00pm
Senior role owning client engagement and business development for a hospitality construction firm. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in US hotel/hospitality, who enjoys building strategy, leading teams, and traveling up to 50%.
Principal, Account Executive
- Employer: Innspace
- Location: Greenwich, CT (in-office)
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00am–5:00pm
Own strategic accounts and revenue growth with hotel owner groups, brands, and investors. Best for a seasoned hospitality pro with 10+ years experience, strong sales pipeline skills, and comfort leading a high-performing account team with up to 50% travel.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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