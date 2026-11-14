Greenwich is busy right now with senior legal and compliance hiring, especially in finance and real estate. If you’ve got deep experience, there are several roles here that pay very well and offer strong benefits.

Employer: iCapital

iCapital Location: Greenwich, CT (in office Mon–Thu , remote Fri )

(in office , remote ) Salary: $190,000–$230,000 base + equity + bonus + comprehensive benefits

+ equity + bonus + comprehensive benefits Type: Full-time

This is the ERISA lead for iCapital, owning the firm’s enterprise-wide ERISA and QPAM compliance program. Ideal if you have 10+ years in ERISA/retirement, want to be the go-to subject matter expert, and like building policies, testing, and training from a senior seat.

Employer: iCapital

iCapital Location: Greenwich, CT (in office Mon–Thu , remote Fri )

(in office , remote ) Salary: $150,000–$175,000 base + equity + bonus + comprehensive benefits

+ equity + bonus + comprehensive benefits Type: Full-time

Lead regulatory filings for private funds and RIAs (Form ADV, PF, D, blue-sky, 34 Act reports, and some international filings). Great fit if you have 8+ years with RIA/private fund reporting and want to own the end-to-end reporting process and help shape firm-wide compliance procedures.

Employer: iCapital

iCapital Location: Greenwich, CT (in office Mon–Thu , remote Fri )

(in office , remote ) Salary: $150,000–$180,000 base + equity + bonus + comprehensive benefits

+ equity + bonus + comprehensive benefits Type: Full-time

Oversee compliance for ETFs, fund-of-funds, and 1940 Act funds, including governance, filings, post-trade monitoring, and service provider oversight. Best for someone with 10+ years in ETF/1940 Act compliance who wants a hands-on leadership role across product, trading, and marketing.

Employer: RH Digisoft Technical Services (recruiting for a law firm)

(recruiting for a law firm) Location: Greenwich, CT (matters across CT, NY, NJ; can sit in any of these states)

(matters across CT, NY, NJ; can sit in any of these states) Salary: Competitive, based on experience + bonus + benefits

+ bonus + benefits Type: Full-time

Senior role for an attorney with 10+ years in tax, trusts & estates, serving high-net-worth clients, families, fiduciaries, and business owners. Good if you enjoy complex planning and administration, mentoring juniors, and working on multi-state matters.

Employer: RH Digisoft Technical Services (recruiting for a law firm)

(recruiting for a law firm) Location: Greenwich, CT (must be based in or willing to commute)

(must be based in or willing to commute) Salary: Competitive, based on experience + bonus + benefits

+ bonus + benefits Type: Full-time

Mid-senior associate role (5+ years) focused on commercial real estate transactions, leasing, acquisitions/dispositions, and finance. Great if you like sophisticated deals, working with owners, investors, and developers, and handling matters from drafting through closing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and team fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.