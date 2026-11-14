Greenwich is busy on the healthcare side right now—both human and animal. Here are several solid roles hiring locally, from clinic care to emergency vet medicine.

Employer: Discovery Behavioral Health

Discovery Behavioral Health Location: Greenwich, CT (on-site)

Type: Part-time (3 days/week, 18–24 hours )

Part-time (3 days/week, ) Pay: $30–$40/hour

Work with a multidisciplinary team in a residential eating disorder program, helping patients rebuild a healthy relationship with food. Great fit if you’re an RDN who wants meaningful, one-on-one and group work plus steady hours in a structured setting.

Employer: Yale New Haven Health

Location: Greenwich, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Support ENT physicians with patient care, vitals, rooming, and some front-desk and billing tasks in a clinic/office setting. Good role if you have MA/CNA/EMT experience and want stable hours with a major health system.

Employer: VEG ER for Pets

Location: Greenwich, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $27–$50/hour + 401(k) match, benefits day one, travel stipend, possible equity

Lead emergency nursing on the front lines of 24/7 vet ER care, handling triage, critical care, anesthesia, and advanced procedures. Ideal if you’re a credentialed vet tech who wants high-acuity cases, strong training, and clear growth paths.

Employer: VEG ER for Pets

Location: Greenwich, CT

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $27–$48/hour + travel stipend

Hands-on ER vet tech role with flexible hours, working everything from triage to blood transfusions in a fast-paced emergency hospital. Great if you’re credentialed, love ER medicine, but want part-time scheduling.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often list related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.