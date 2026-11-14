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🏥 Greenwich CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $50/hr+ Potential
Greenwich is busy on the healthcare side right now—both human and animal. Here are several solid roles hiring locally, from clinic care to emergency vet medicine.
Registered Dietitian
- Employer: Discovery Behavioral Health
- Location: Greenwich, CT (on-site)
- Type: Part-time (3 days/week, 18–24 hours)
- Pay: $30–$40/hour
Work with a multidisciplinary team in a residential eating disorder program, helping patients rebuild a healthy relationship with food. Great fit if you’re an RDN who wants meaningful, one-on-one and group work plus steady hours in a structured setting.
ENT Medical Assistant
- Employer: Yale New Haven Health
- Location: Greenwich, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support ENT physicians with patient care, vitals, rooming, and some front-desk and billing tasks in a clinic/office setting. Good role if you have MA/CNA/EMT experience and want stable hours with a major health system.
Emergency Veterinary Nursing Shift Lead (Full-Time)
- Employer: VEG ER for Pets
- Location: Greenwich, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27–$50/hour + 401(k) match, benefits day one, travel stipend, possible equity
Lead emergency nursing on the front lines of 24/7 vet ER care, handling triage, critical care, anesthesia, and advanced procedures. Ideal if you’re a credentialed vet tech who wants high-acuity cases, strong training, and clear growth paths.
Emergency Credentialed Veterinary Technician (Part-Time)
- Employer: VEG ER for Pets
- Location: Greenwich, CT
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $27–$48/hour + travel stipend
Hands-on ER vet tech role with flexible hours, working everything from triage to blood transfusions in a fast-paced emergency hospital. Great if you’re credentialed, love ER medicine, but want part-time scheduling.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often list related roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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