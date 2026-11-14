Greenwich retail is busy right now—lots of front-line and supervisor roles, from luxury fitness clubs to neighborhood candy shops. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with some solid pay and benefits.

Employer: Equinox

Equinox Location: Greenwich, CT (club retail shop)

(club retail shop) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive + commission (exact amount not listed)

Lead the in-club shop at a luxury fitness brand. You’ll coach the sales team, hit monthly sales goals, and keep merchandising and operations tight, with perks like complimentary club membership and product discounts.

Employer: Stio®

Location: Greenwich, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,000–$80,000/year

Run a premium outdoor apparel store in a new market. You’ll lead a team, own the budget, drive local community presence, and handle visual merchandising, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, wellness benefits, and gear allowance.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Greenwich, CT

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.94–$27.94/hour

Step into a key leadership role on the store floor. You’ll supervise crew members, handle opening/closing, support customers, and keep shelves stocked, with access to benefits for eligible part-timers.

Employer: Balducci's Food Lover's Market (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Greenwich, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: At least local minimum wage; may be higher based on experience

Keep this gourmet market easy to shop—stocking, organizing, and helping customers across departments. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and potential health/retirement benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Greenwich, CT

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.94–$27.94/hour

Use your Cosmetology/Esthetician license to provide beauty services, ear piercing, and personalized product advice. You’ll own the beauty zone, with full-time benefits, paid training, and exposure to top beauty brands.

Employer: Balducci's Food Lover's Market (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Greenwich, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: At least local minimum wage; may be higher based on experience

Perfect for cheese and food lovers. You’ll help customers discover new cheeses, build creative displays, and support a high-end grocery experience, with flexible schedules, discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Candy Connection

Location: Old Greenwich, CT

Type: Part-time (21–36 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00–$25.00/hour

Join a local candy and gift shop where you’ll do a bit of everything: customer service, stocking, displays, and keeping the store running smoothly. Great if you like independent work, responsibility, and a fun, colorful environment, plus an employee discount.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh—retail roles in Greenwich tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.