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📣 Greenwich, CT Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles Up to $65K+
Greenwich has a solid mix of finance, insurance, and field sales roles right now. If you like talking to people and closing deals, there’s good variety here—from fintech phones to face‑to‑face wireless sales.
Alternative Investments Outbound Sales Specialist
- Employer: Atlas Search (Top FinTech Platform)
- Location: Greenwich, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High-energy inside sales role calling financial advisors about an alternative investments platform. You’ll make 75+ outbound calls a day, walk advisors through onboarding, log everything in CRM/Salesforce, and help move them from first call to first trade.
Life Insurance & Annuity Sales Adviser – Non-Captive
- Employer: Wealthbridge Financial Group
- Location: Greenwich, CT (serving Queens & Brooklyn markets)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Experienced life insurance pro role with a non-captive setup, so you can use a wide range of products. You’ll build full financial plans, use your Life & Health license and 2+ years of experience, and get access to mentors, advanced planning tools, and strong benefits (health, 401(k) match, insurance, wellness).
AT&T Crew Member
- Employer: VM Sales Group (partnering with AT&T)
- Location: Greenwich, CT
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: About $65,000 per year
Face-to-face sales role where you present AT&T wireless plans, 5G services, and devices to new customers. Good fit if you’re outgoing and goal-driven; comes with paid training, 401(k), professional development help, referral program, and a clear path to grow into leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right next step often shows up once you’re already moving.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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