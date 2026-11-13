Greenwich has a solid mix of finance, insurance, and field sales roles right now. If you like talking to people and closing deals, there’s good variety here—from fintech phones to face‑to‑face wireless sales.

Employer: Atlas Search (Top FinTech Platform)

Atlas Search (Top FinTech Platform) Location: Greenwich, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-energy inside sales role calling financial advisors about an alternative investments platform. You’ll make 75+ outbound calls a day, walk advisors through onboarding, log everything in CRM/Salesforce, and help move them from first call to first trade.

Employer: Wealthbridge Financial Group

Location: Greenwich, CT (serving Queens & Brooklyn markets)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Experienced life insurance pro role with a non-captive setup, so you can use a wide range of products. You’ll build full financial plans, use your Life & Health license and 2+ years of experience, and get access to mentors, advanced planning tools, and strong benefits (health, 401(k) match, insurance, wellness).

Employer: VM Sales Group (partnering with AT&T)

(partnering with AT&T) Location: Greenwich, CT

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: About $65,000 per year

Face-to-face sales role where you present AT&T wireless plans, 5G services, and devices to new customers. Good fit if you’re outgoing and goal-driven; comes with paid training, 401(k), professional development help, referral program, and a clear path to grow into leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right next step often shows up once you’re already moving.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.