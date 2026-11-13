Greenwich is buzzing with finance and accounting roles right now, from hands-on treasury work to a six-figure construction controller seat.

Employer: Atlas Search (recruiting for a financial services firm)

Atlas Search (recruiting for a financial services firm) Location: Greenwich, CT

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed

Support cash, liquidity, and regulatory funding in a fast, deadline-driven environment. You’ll build daily cash forecasts, set cash positions, handle wires, and help keep the firm compliant with SEC/CFTC rules—great fit if you have 1–3 years in treasury or cash management and strong Excel skills.

Employer: Phaxis (for a luxury interior construction company)

(for a luxury interior construction company) Location: Greenwich, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $180,000 + bonus

Lead all accounting and financial operations for a high-end interior construction firm. This is a hands-on role covering GL, AP/AR, payroll, WIP schedules, job costing, and project profitability, ideal for someone with 7–10+ years of construction accounting and prior Controller/Assistant Controller experience.

Employer: CFS (for an exotic & classic vehicle leasing leader)

(for an exotic & classic vehicle leasing leader) Location: Greenwich, CT

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: $60,000 – $70,000

Work directly with customers on receivables, collections, and lease payments in a visible role that impacts the company’s bottom line. Good match if you have collections/AR or customer service experience, solid Microsoft Office skills, and want stable work with benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Interactive Brokers

Location: Greenwich, CT (Hybrid: 4 days in office / 1 day remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive salary, bonus, and stock grants)

Join a global S&P 500 broker’s Corporate Treasury team, managing liquidity, cash positioning, and clearinghouse margin across multiple entities. Great for someone with 0–3 years in treasury/financial services who wants strong benefits, 401(k) match, paid parental leave, and daily lunch allowance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.