💰 Share your input on 2027 Parks & Rec fees

The Greenwich Department of Parks and Recreation has presented its proposed 2027 fee changes to the Board of Selectmen.

The Board is scheduled to vote on these proposed fees on November 24, 2026 at the Board of Selectmen meeting.

If you use town parks, beaches, camps, or recreation programs, this is your chance to look over the proposed fees and speak up.

Proposal: 2027 Parks & Recreation fee changes

Presented: November 12, 2026

Vote date: November 24, 2026

Where to see details: 2027 fee change proposals (linked document)

Who can comment: Any community member

If you have questions or comments, email the Department of Parks and Recreation before November 24, 2026 so they can be considered ahead of the vote.