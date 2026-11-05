💰 Greenwich, CT Finance Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Openings

Greenwich and nearby Riverside have a busy finance scene right now, with roles from hands-on accounting to high-level analytics. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: iCapital

iCapital Location: Greenwich, CT (in office Mon–Thu , remote Fri )

(in office , remote ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $110,000 base + equity + annual bonus

+ equity + annual bonus Benefits: Employer-matched retirement plan, heavily subsidized healthcare, 100% employer-paid dental, vision, telemedicine, virtual mental health, parental leave, unlimited PTO

Join the Revenue Control team and own key pieces of revenue accounting, month-end close, AR, treasury, and reporting as iCapital scales. Great fit if you have 2–5 years in corporate or public accounting, know US GAAP, and want a role that mixes detailed accounting work with process improvement and automation.

Employer: Not listed (small business client)

Not listed (small business client) Location: Riverside, CT (in person)

Type: Short-term / project-based

Pay: $28.81 – $40.90 per hour

Short project helping a local business clean up and optimize their QuickBooks Online: fix categorizations, reconcile records, and improve automated bookkeeping. Ideal if you’re an experienced QuickBooks Online pro looking for flexible, hands-on consulting work.

Employer: Libertas Funding, LLC

Location: Greenwich, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $125,000 – $175,000/year, plus health, dental, vision, 401(k)

Lead financial modeling, forecasting, and data-driven reporting across finance, marketing, and tech teams. You’ll build SQL/Redshift data models, automate AWS QuickSight dashboards, and support strategy with deep analytics. Best for someone with a Master’s in Finance/Econ (or similar) and 2+ years of analytics or finance experience who enjoys both numbers and systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Greenwich finance roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.