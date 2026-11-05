🚌 Greenwich, CT Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Greenwich and the nearby neighborhoods are busy with deliveries right now, which means solid options if you like being on the road. Here are several local driving roles with clear pay and simple requirements.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Riverside, CT

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76 per mile (paid weekly)

(paid weekly) Drive your own 4‑door car (or qualifying vehicle) delivering packages around Riverside. Active, outdoor work with flexible days Monday–Saturday, no experience needed, and a good way to get your foot in the door with UPS.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Cos Cob, CT

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76 per mile (paid weekly)

(paid weekly) Same role as Riverside, but serving the Cos Cob area. You’ll work independently, follow set routes, lift packages up to 70 lbs, and get work texts in the morning based on daily needs.

Employer: Lazer Logistics

Location: Greenwich, CT

Type: Listed as Internship (CDL A required)

Listed as (CDL A required) Pay: $25.00/hour , overtime after 40 hours, weekly pay , $3,000 retention bonus

, overtime after 40 hours, , Stay in one yard all shift—no highway traffic, no customer stops, and no-touch freight. Home daily with a consistent schedule, plus full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO) for experienced CDL A drivers.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—seasonal and bonus roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.