🍽️ Greenwich CT Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Greenwich restaurants are busy and hiring across the kitchen and front-of-house. Good mix of entry-level and skilled roles, most with flexible schedules.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Greenwich, CT (in person)

(in person) Type: Other

Other Pay: $2,800 – $3,200 per month

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Hands-on role cutting and prepping meat and fish, helping with daily food production, and keeping the kitchen clean and safe. Good fit if you have basic knife skills, care about food quality, and like a mix of prep and light customer help.

Employer: Palm Foods / Supr Food Kitchen

Location: Greenwich, CT 06830 (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (full-time also mentioned)

Part-time (full-time also mentioned) Pay: $16.94 – $17.50 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, shift meals

Front-of-house role where you greet guests, prep menu items like salads and bowls, and keep the dining area and kitchen tidy. Nice option if you want a friendly team vibe at a newer, health-focused restaurant with room to grow.

Employer: RH (RH Hospitality)

(RH Hospitality) Location: Greenwich, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Back-of-house position keeping all dishes, cookware, and kitchen areas spotless in a high-end, full-service setting. Ideal if you have at least 1 year in a busy kitchen, can lift up to 50 lbs, and don’t mind weekends and holidays.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.