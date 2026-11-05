🛒 Greenwich CT Retail Jobs with Multiple Part-Time Openings

Greenwich has a nice mix of fashion, grocery, and service jobs right now. Good options here if you like helping customers and want steady hourly pay.

Employer: Madewell (J.Crew Group)

Madewell (J.Crew Group) Location: Greenwich, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.94–$19.10/hour

This role is all about styling customers, driving sales, and keeping the store running smoothly. You get up to 60% off at Madewell, J.Crew, and J.Crew Factory, plus bonus programs and a 401(k) with company match if eligible.

Employer: Madewell (J.Crew Group)

Madewell (J.Crew Group) Location: Greenwich, CT

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $16.94–$19.10/hour

Great if you want extra income for a few months without a long-term commitment. Same fashion-forward vibe, customer service focus, and access to Madewell/J.Crew discounts and bonus programs, with flexible nights/weekends/holidays.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Greenwich, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.25–$25.40/hour

You’ll stock and rotate wellness products, help shoppers with vitamins and body care, and keep displays looking sharp. Part-time team members may qualify for store discount, paid time off, and health & wellness programs under Whole Foods’ “Whole Benefits.”

Employer: Bonobos / PHOENIX Retail, LLC

Location: Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$25.00/hour

Work in a Bonobos Guideshop, doing one-on-one styling for men’s clothing with an appointment-based model. Part-time staff may be eligible for 401(k) with match, sick leave, merchandise discount, and incentive bonuses.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Greenwich, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.25–$25.40/hour

Same Whole Body role as above, listed on Indeed with more detail about the mission and physical requirements. Good fit if you like natural products and don’t mind lifting, stocking, and working in a fast-paced grocery setting.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Greenwich, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.75–$24.37/hour

Full-time role mixing shipping, printing, and in-store customer service. You’ll help with print jobs, pack and ship boxes, run the register, and keep the store organized, with access to FedEx Office’s full-time benefits.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Greenwich, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.75–$24.37/hour

Same FedEx Office position posted on Indeed, helpful if you prefer applying there. Good for someone who likes a busy, hands-on job and can lift up to 55 lbs.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same store. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.