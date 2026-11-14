Looking for a loyal friend in Greenville, TX? These adoptable dogs at City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter are hoping for a safe, loving home to call their own.

Breed: Doberman Pinscher / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Doberman Pinscher / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter

City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter Phone: (903) 457-2990

Migo is described as the sweetest boy with so much love to give. With kindness, patience, and love, he has a real chance to blossom into a confident, happy dog. If you’re ready to help a gentle soul come out of his shell, Migo could be your match.

👉 Meet Migo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter

City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter Phone: (903) 457-2990

Rosie came in as a stray found in Greenville and is now waiting for a second chance. She’s a young girl who just needs someone to show her what a real home feels like.

👉 Meet Rosie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter

City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter Phone: (903) 457-2990

This young male Cattle Dog mix was returned after just one day only because the other dog in the home did not like him. The adopter said he is a great dog, very loving, and likes to cuddle. If you want a snuggly buddy, this boy could be perfect.

👉 Meet this Cattle Dog mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $87

Shelter: City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter

City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter Phone: (903) 457-2990

This female German Shepherd mix puppy is a stray found in Greenville. She’s a bit shy, but also very people-excited once she warms up. She’ll need gentle guidance and social time to grow into a confident adult dog.

👉 Meet this German Shepherd mix puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / German Shepherd Dog

Husky / German Shepherd Dog Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter

City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter Phone: (903) 457-2990

This young female Husky / German Shepherd mix was found as a stray in Greenville. She’s a striking mix of two smart, active breeds and will likely enjoy exercise, training, and time with her people.

👉 Meet this Husky/Shepherd mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Poodle (Standard) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter

City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter Phone: (903) 457-2990

This young female Standard Poodle mix is another stray found in Greenville. She’s ready for someone to give her structure, care, and a cozy place to land.

👉 Meet this Poodle mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Greenville, TX, please consider visiting the City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter or calling (903) 457-2990 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, and on social media can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.