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Greenville
Free adult yoga class at library Nov. 19
10 days ago
The W. Walworth Harrison Public Library in Greenville, Texas will host a free adult yoga class with Beth on Thursday, November 19 at 6:30 p.m. All experience and ability levels are welcome, no registration is needed; participants should bring a yoga mat.
This content is adapted from materials provided by W. Walworth Harrison Public Library - Greenville, Texas
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