The W. Walworth Harrison Public Library in Greenville, Texas will host its Audiobook Club on Friday, November 20 at 4:00 p.m. to discuss I'm Not the Only Murderer in My Retirement Home by Fergus Craig. The group will talk about the plot and narration and will also choose December’s audiobook; this program is for ages 18+.

This content is adapted from materials provided by W. Walworth Harrison Public Library - Greenville, Texas