Looking for a new feline friend in Greenville, TX? These adoptable cats are waiting at the City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter for a cozy, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $23

Shelter: City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter

Phone: (903) 457-2990

Fixed/Spayed/Neutered: Already fixed

Already fixed Background: Surrendered with his brother because their owner is moving.

Surrendered with his brother because their owner is moving. Personality: Described as calm and gentle, a big handsome boy who sounds like a great match for a quieter home or someone wanting an easygoing companion.

👉 Meet Maverick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $67

Shelter: City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter

Phone: (903) 457-2990

Background: Owner surrender due to having too many cats.

👉 Meet Aurora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $67

Shelter: City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter

Phone: (903) 457-2990

Background: Owner surrender due to having too many cats.

👉 Meet Tiki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $52

Shelter: City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter

Phone: (903) 457-2990

Background: Owner release because they wanted him to be an outdoor cat.

👉 Meet SunnyD and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Exotic

Exotic Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $52

Shelter: City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter

Phone: (903) 457-2990

Background: Stray cat found in Greenville.

Stray cat found in Greenville. Personality: Was shy at first but warmed up after a bit and likes to flop, which suggests he’s getting comfortable and relaxed around people.

👉 Meet this Exotic boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Greenville, TX, please consider visiting the City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter or calling (903) 457-2990 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.