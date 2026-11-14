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🐱 Gentle, Playful Cats Ready for Adoption in Greenville, TX
Looking for a new feline friend in Greenville, TX? These adoptable cats are waiting at the City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter for a cozy, loving home.
Cat Display- Maverick
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $23
- Shelter: City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter
- Phone: (903) 457-2990
- Fixed/Spayed/Neutered: Already fixed
- Background: Surrendered with his brother because their owner is moving.
- Personality: Described as calm and gentle, a big handsome boy who sounds like a great match for a quieter home or someone wanting an easygoing companion.
👉 Meet Maverick and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cat Condo #16 Aurora
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $67
- Shelter: City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter
- Phone: (903) 457-2990
- Background: Owner surrender due to having too many cats.
👉 Meet Aurora and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cat Condo #16 Tiki
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $67
- Shelter: City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter
- Phone: (903) 457-2990
- Background: Owner surrender due to having too many cats.
👉 Meet Tiki and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cat Condo #14 SunnyD
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $52
- Shelter: City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter
- Phone: (903) 457-2990
- Background: Owner release because they wanted him to be an outdoor cat.
👉 Meet SunnyD and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cat Condo
- Breed: Exotic
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $52
- Shelter: City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter
- Phone: (903) 457-2990
- Background: Stray cat found in Greenville.
- Personality: Was shy at first but warmed up after a bit and likes to flop, which suggests he’s getting comfortable and relaxed around people.
👉 Meet this Exotic boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Greenville, TX, please consider visiting the City of Greenville Animal Control Shelter or calling (903) 457-2990 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.