Greenville’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from banks to beer distributors. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Greenville–Spartanburg–Anderson, SC Area

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Lead the front-end team, support cashiers, handle customer issues, and help with hiring and training. Good fit if you’ve got 1–2 years cashier experience, like a fast pace, and want store discounts and a wide benefits package.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 840 Woods Crossing Rd, Greenville, SC 29607

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with merchandising, freight flow, and daily store operations, including opening/closing and keeping the store clean and safe. Comes with PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and educational assistance.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 3925 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$28 per hour plus possible hourly premiums and incentives

Work mid or closing shifts in the fashion area, helping customers with clothing and accessories. Includes health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Helzberg Diamonds

Location: Haywood Mall, Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (commission environment)

Sell fine jewelry, hit personal sales goals, and give high-touch customer service. Best for someone with 1–3 years retail/commission sales experience who likes working evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Men’s Wearhouse

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Act as manager on duty, coach the team, open/close the store, and keep service and operations on point. Great step if you have 1+ year retail or sales experience and want leadership responsibilities.

Employer: Ameris Bank

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Blend teller and personal banker duties: open accounts, handle transactions, and grow customer relationships. Offers a big benefits package including medical, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, paid holidays, and education assistance.

Employer: Reyes Beverage Group

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time , 6:00am start

, 6:00am start Pay: $19 per hour + monthly car allowance, mileage reimbursement, overtime

Stock and rotate beer in grocery and retail accounts, move product from backroom to floor, and keep displays sharp. Comes with medical (default plan free for you and family), dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Use your golf knowledge to fit customers with the right gear, support teammates, and keep the golf area merchandised. Ideal if you have 1–3 years retail or customer-facing experience and love sports.

Employer: Speed Factory Indoor Karting

Location: 1524 Roper Mountain Rd, Greenville, SC 29615

Type: Part-time (20–30 hrs/week)

Pay: From $11.00/hour, up to $18.50/hour with raises + tips & monthly bonuses

Check in guests, run the register, answer phones, and schedule race sessions at Greenville’s indoor go-kart track. Very teen- and student-friendly, with flexible scheduling, weekly pay, and employee discounts.

Employer: Rent-A-Center

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.73–$16.15 per hour to start

Manage a portfolio of rental accounts, do early-stage collections, help with deliveries and pickups, and grow sales. Includes weekly pay, health benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and strong promotion-from-within potential.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.