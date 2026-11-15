Greenville’s property and hotel scene is busy, which means steady work for people who like fixing, cleaning, and keeping buildings in top shape. Here are a few solid options if you’re handy, detail‑oriented, or love seeing a space go from messy to spotless.

Employer: Greystar

Greystar Location: Greenville, SC (Main & Stone mid‑rise, ~293 units)

(Main & Stone mid‑rise, ~293 units) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$24/hour + potential bonuses and robust benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO, holidays, housing discount where available)

You’ll handle work orders, make‑ready apartments, basic repairs, and keep the grounds and common areas clean and safe. Monday–Friday 8am–5pm with a rotating on‑call schedule; EPA Type I & II or Universal certs and a valid driver’s license are required.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a boiler/mechanical services company)

CyberCoders (recruiting for a boiler/mechanical services company) Location: Greenville, SC (field service across the region)

(field service across the region) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience (exact range not listed)

Senior‑level field role working on commercial and industrial boilers—troubleshooting, repairs, startups, and upgrades for steam and hot water systems. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plan with employer contribution, PTO, holidays, company vehicle, and ongoing technical training; must be experienced with combustion controls and able to work independently.

Employer: OTO Development

Location: Greenville, SC (hotel property)

(hotel property) Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Hotel housekeeping role where you’ll stock your cart, clean guest rooms, report maintenance issues, and keep everything guest‑ready. This is a physically active job, and comes with medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, company‑paid life insurance, tuition assistance, PTO, holidays, and travel discounts.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.