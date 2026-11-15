Greenville’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially for senior electrical talent. If you’ve got power systems or data center experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $119,500 – $222,500

This senior role leads electrical design for large gas turbine and combined-cycle power plants from early design through commissioning. Good fit if you have 10+ years, strong power system studies (ETAP), and want to be the electrical lead on major EPC projects.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,400 – $164,000 (plus discretionary annual bonus)

Own the electrical side of gas turbine test facilities, from MV/HV systems and switchgear to grid sync and protection. Great for someone with 6+ years in power plant or heavy industrial electrical, who likes hands-on testing, troubleshooting, and leading projects.

Employer: Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $119,500 – $222,500

Senior design role focused on data center and advanced technology facilities (semiconductor, pharma, lithium, and more). Ideal if you have 10+ years, MV/LV distribution and NEC expertise, and want to lead electrical design and mentor junior engineers on complex projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.