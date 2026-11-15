Greenville’s sales scene is hot right now—lots of field roles, strong commission plans, and several six-figure paths if you like being out with clients.

Here are some of the best Sales & Marketing openings hiring in Greenville, SC right now:

Employer: argenx

argenx Location: Greenville / Columbia / Charleston, SC territory

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $140,000 – $192,500 base + incentives, comprehensive benefits

This is a senior specialty pharma role in neurology, focused on launches and demand generation with neurologists, academic centers, and infusion providers. Expect heavy territory travel, close teamwork with other TBMs, and a strong focus on rare disease and patient impact.

Employer: Victaulic

Location: Greenville, SC (territory based in the Carolinas)

Greenville, SC (territory based in the Carolinas) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + incentives)

You’ll sell mechanical pipe joining solutions into commercial construction, calling on contractors, engineers, and building owners. Great fit if you like being on job sites, doing demos, and building long-term relationships in a technical, value-add sale.

Employer: Dream Finders Homes

Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Uncapped commission, six-figure income potential

Sell new construction homes for a fast-growing national builder, working from model homes and communities. You’ll need an SC Real Estate License, and in return you get ready-to-sell inventory and strong earning upside.

Employer: Dream Finders Homes

Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (base + benefits)

Support homebuyers from application through closing, managing a busy loan pipeline and referral network. Requires 3+ years as a mortgage loan originator, NMLS licensure, and comfort with an 8am–5pm EST schedule plus limited weekend on-call.

Employer: CaptiveAire – Region 114 Western PA

Location: Greenville, SC (training out of Augusta, GA for 6–12 months)

Greenville, SC (training out of Augusta, GA for 6–12 months) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,000 – $100,000 base + monthly bonus

Blend engineering with sales for commercial kitchen and HVAC systems—part office design work, part job-site visits, part hands-on troubleshooting. Ideal for a technical degree holder who wants client-facing work, travel, and clear growth.

Employer: Travelers

Location: Greenville, SC territory

Greenville, SC territory Type: Full-time, outside sales

Full-time, outside sales Salary: $96,700 – $159,600 base + performance incentives

Own a personal lines agency territory, doing in-person agency visits, diagnostics, and growth planning. Strong fit if you have 3+ years in sales/insurance, like being on the road up to 75%, and want big-company benefits and retirement.

Employer: HiveMind Strategies

Location: Greenville, SC (in-person)

Greenville, SC (in-person) Type: Full-time, W-2

Full-time, W-2 Salary: $600 – $1,100 OTE per week (hourly base + uncapped commission)

Start in direct-to-consumer sales for Fortune 500 clients in retail settings, with weekly pay and paid training. Good entry point if you’re new to sales and want fast growth, coaching, and a clear path into leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles nearby or coming soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.