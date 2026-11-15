Greenville’s industrial scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level warehouse work to senior engineering. Here are several manufacturing and production roles hiring around Greenville, SC this week.

Employer: MAC.BID

MAC.BID Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Salary: Not listed

This role helps with a bit of everything in the warehouse: unloading trailers, sorting pallets, cleaning, and baling cardboard. You get weekly pay, healthcare after 60 days, 401(k) with match, and even credit to bid on auction items after 60 days.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Competitive hourly pay + up to $3/hr in performance incentives

You’ll fold and bundle clean garments and linens, keeping a steady pace in a clean production setting. This comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match and ESOP, paid time off and holidays, plus training and career growth in a Fortune 500 company.

Employer: Smithfield Foods

Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC Type: Full-time, nights (about 50 hrs/week)

Salary: $18.75/hr + incentives

Work with powered industrial equipment to move raw materials and finished product in a bakery meal plant. Good fit if you like night shifts, don’t mind lifting up to 60 lbs, and want steady hours with a large, stable food company.

Employer: EnerSys Advanced Systems (EAS)

Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC Type: Full-time, senior-level

Salary: Not listed

Lead supplier quality for a new lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility serving aerospace, defense, and medical markets. This is a high-impact role with 3+ weeks PTO, 11 paid holidays, comprehensive benefits, 401(k) with 100% match at 6%, and the chance to shape quality systems from the ground up.

Employer: Canteen North America (Compass Group)

Location: 205 Woods Lake Road, Greenville, SC 29607

205 Woods Lake Road, Greenville, SC 29607 Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00/hr

Build and stack orders for vending/market routes using smart picking tech, lifting up to 50 lbs and keeping products organized. No experience needed, and you get benefits for full-time, a referral bonus, and room to grow toward entry-level management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while your applications are in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.