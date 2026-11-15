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Greenville
📅 Free Homeschool Hangout on November 19 in Greenville
4 days ago
📅 Free homeschool hangout for families in Greenville
Bring your kids to a free Homeschool Hangout on November 19, 2026, from 11:00–11:45 am at 111 N Hwy 25 Bypass, Greenville, SC.
Families are welcome to:
- Play games
- Make crafts
- Spend time with friends
It’s a short, casual meetup, so you can just drop in during the time window and let the kids have some fun together.
More Info: Homeschool Hangout
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