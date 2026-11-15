📅 Free homeschool hangout for families in Greenville

Bring your kids to a free Homeschool Hangout on November 19, 2026, from 11:00–11:45 am at 111 N Hwy 25 Bypass, Greenville, SC.

Families are welcome to:

Play games

Make crafts

Spend time with friends

It’s a short, casual meetup, so you can just drop in during the time window and let the kids have some fun together.