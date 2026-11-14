Greenville’s building boom is still going strong, and skilled trades are in demand. If you’ve got hands-on experience and like seeing real results from your work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Comfort Systems USA / Amteck LLC

Comfort Systems USA / Amteck LLC Location: Greenville, SC (traveling role)

(traveling role) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This traveling superintendent role supports commercial and industrial clients with new construction, remodels, and service work. Best fit if you have 6+ years of electrical experience, strong customer skills, and don’t mind some overnight travel.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role installing and maintaining electrical systems in technology facilities, server rooms, and smart buildings. Good match if you read blueprints well, know NEC and local codes, and like working closely with IT and operations teams.

Employer: American Driveway

Location: Greenville, SC, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role at the center of residential concrete projects nationwide. You’ll schedule crews, materials, and equipment, and be the main contact for customers and vendors—great if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and know construction.

Employer: IMI Industrial Services Group

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Industrial millwright role installing, repairing, and aligning machinery, conveyors, gearboxes, and pumps. Ideal if you have 3–5 years’ experience, can read blueprints, and are comfortable working at heights and in tight spaces.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to strong candidates with nearby experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.