Greenville’s security scene is busy right now, especially with Allied Universal hiring across town. If you’re steady, calm under pressure, and like helping people feel safe, these could be a good fit.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Greenville, SC (manufacturing/industrial site)

(manufacturing/industrial site) Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Schedule: Sat & Sun, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

This unarmed role is all about weekend coverage: patrol the site, control access, respond to alarms, and help employees and visitors. Good pick if you want steady extra income with a set weekend schedule.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Greenville, SC (hospital site)

(hospital site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $49,504/year

This is a leadership role running daily security operations at a hospital, managing officers, schedules, and client relationships. Comes with medical/dental/vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and room to grow in security management.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Greenville, SC (manufacturing/industrial site)

(manufacturing/industrial site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Day-shift, unarmed post with regular patrols, access control, and report writing at an industrial facility. Great if you want a steady weekday schedule and like being out on patrol instead of at a desk.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Greenville, SC (commercial real estate)

(commercial real estate) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Schedule: Overnight, 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM (Mon, Tue, Fri, Sat, Sun)

Overnight patrol role in commercial buildings, watching access points, walking the property, and handling incidents calmly. Ideal if you’re a night owl or need daytime free for school, family, or a second gig.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.