undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Greenville
Looking for a dog in Greenville, SC? These adoptable pups are waiting at two local shelters, with a range of sizes, ages, and adoption fees to fit many families.
Greenville County Animal Care Services Dogs
Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services
Phone: (864) 467-3985
Standard Adoption Fee Listed: $35
Rango
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/White
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services, Greenville, SC
👉 Meet Rango and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rhinestone
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services, Greenville, SC
👉 Meet Rhinestone and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DJ Disco
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services, Greenville, SC
👉 Meet DJ Disco and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tater
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services, Greenville, SC
👉 Meet Tater and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Orange
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services, Greenville, SC
👉 Meet Orange and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pegasus
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services, Greenville, SC
👉 Meet Pegasus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boomer
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services, Greenville, SC
👉 Meet Boomer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nahja
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services, Greenville, SC
👉 Meet Nahja and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Begonia
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White
- Adoption Fee: $35
- Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services, Greenville, SC
👉 Meet Begonia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Greenville Humane Society Dogs
Shelter: Greenville Humane Society
Phone: (864) 242-3626
Adoption Fees Listed: $95–$350
Kimiko
- Breed: Golden Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $350
- Shelter: Greenville Humane Society, Greenville, SC
👉 Meet Kimiko and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Deep
- Breed: Golden Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption Fee: $350
- Shelter: Greenville Humane Society, Greenville, SC
👉 Meet Deep and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Homelander
- Breed: Golden Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $350
- Shelter: Greenville Humane Society, Greenville, SC
👉 Meet Homelander and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Daisy
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption Fee: $95
- Shelter: Greenville Humane Society, Greenville, SC
👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ranger
- Breed: Black Mouth Cur mix
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Adoption Fee: $350
- Shelter: Greenville Humane Society, Greenville, SC
👉 Meet Ranger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Doc
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Tan
- Adoption Fee: $95
- Shelter: Greenville Humane Society, Greenville, SC
👉 Meet Doc and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call the shelters listed above or click through to set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Greenville can also help these dogs find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.