Looking for a dog in Greenville, SC? These adoptable pups are waiting at two local shelters, with a range of sizes, ages, and adoption fees to fit many families.

Greenville County Animal Care Services Dogs

Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services

Phone: (864) 467-3985

Standard Adoption Fee Listed: $35

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/White

Cream/White Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services, Greenville, SC

👉 Meet Rango and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services, Greenville, SC

👉 Meet Rhinestone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services, Greenville, SC

👉 Meet DJ Disco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services, Greenville, SC

👉 Meet Tater and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services, Greenville, SC

👉 Meet Orange and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services, Greenville, SC

👉 Meet Pegasus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services, Greenville, SC

👉 Meet Boomer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services, Greenville, SC

👉 Meet Nahja and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Adoption Fee: $35

Shelter: Greenville County Animal Care Services, Greenville, SC

👉 Meet Begonia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Greenville Humane Society Dogs

Shelter: Greenville Humane Society

Phone: (864) 242-3626

Adoption Fees Listed: $95–$350

Breed: Golden Retriever mix

Golden Retriever mix Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Greenville Humane Society, Greenville, SC

👉 Meet Kimiko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever mix

Golden Retriever mix Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Greenville Humane Society, Greenville, SC

👉 Meet Deep and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever mix

Golden Retriever mix Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Greenville Humane Society, Greenville, SC

👉 Meet Homelander and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $95

Shelter: Greenville Humane Society, Greenville, SC

👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Black Mouth Cur mix

Black Mouth Cur mix Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Greenville Humane Society, Greenville, SC

👉 Meet Ranger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with Tan

Brown/Chocolate with Tan Adoption Fee: $95

Shelter: Greenville Humane Society, Greenville, SC

👉 Meet Doc and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call the shelters listed above or click through to set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Greenville can also help these dogs find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.