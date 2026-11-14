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💉 Should you get a measles antibody test in Greenville?
💉 Measles immunity test: who it’s for and what it shows
Measles is very contagious, and adults can get seriously sick. In Greenville, SC, Any Lab Test Now offers a measles antibody (titer) test that checks if you likely have protection from past infection or the MMR vaccine.
The test measures IgG antibodies. A result above a lab’s cutoff (for example, 16) suggests immunity, but doctors say there’s no set “very high” number, and false negatives can happen. Some people may still be protected even with a low result.
Dr. Nita Bijoor recommends the test for:
- People who don’t know their measles immunity
- People who think they have natural immunity
- Vaccinated people in high‑risk jobs like educators and health care workers
Measles symptoms can include high fever, red watery eyes, and a widespread rash, and complications like pneumonia or encephalitis.
Doctors stress: review lab results with a licensed physician and don’t use this information to diagnose or treat yourself. If you think you have a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest ER.
More Info: Measles titer antibody test: What to know about ch...
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