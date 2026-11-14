💉 Measles immunity test: who it’s for and what it shows

Measles is very contagious, and adults can get seriously sick. In Greenville, SC, Any Lab Test Now offers a measles antibody (titer) test that checks if you likely have protection from past infection or the MMR vaccine.

The test measures IgG antibodies. A result above a lab’s cutoff (for example, 16) suggests immunity, but doctors say there’s no set “very high” number, and false negatives can happen. Some people may still be protected even with a low result.

Dr. Nita Bijoor recommends the test for:

People who don’t know their measles immunity

People who think they have natural immunity

Vaccinated people in high‑risk jobs like educators and health care workers

Measles symptoms can include high fever, red watery eyes, and a widespread rash, and complications like pneumonia or encephalitis.

Doctors stress: review lab results with a licensed physician and don’t use this information to diagnose or treat yourself. If you think you have a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest ER.