Greenville’s transportation scene is busy right now, and a lot of employers are hiring people who can keep trucks, planes, and fleets moving. If you’ve got a CDL or strong mechanic skills, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu, 4x10, 1st shift 5:30 a.m.–4 p.m.)

(Mon–Thu, 4x10, 1st shift 5:30 a.m.–4 p.m.) Pay: $27.21 – $49.04 per hour

You’ll work on F-16 flightline avionics: flight ops, launch/recovery, installing and testing electrical harnesses, routing and terminating cables, and troubleshooting avionics systems. Role is hands-on on the aircraft, with 3-day weekends and full benefits, for candidates with 8+ years aircraft experience and at least 2 years flightline.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.21 – $49.04 per hour

This role focuses on final assembly, checkout, and delivery of F-16 aircraft, including inspecting, troubleshooting, repairing, and overhauling systems like landing gear, powerplants, and flight controls. Great fit if you have 8+ years aircraft production/overhaul/mod experience and want steady work on a high-profile program with strong benefits.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.90 – $41.54 per hour

Maintain and repair commercial fleet vehicles, handling preventive maintenance, diagnostics, and repairs on diesel and gas engines, transmissions, brakes, and electrical systems. Ideal for techs with 5+ years fleet/commercial vehicle experience who want solid pay, benefits, and a structured maintenance environment.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Based in Greenville, SC (drive in all 48 states)

(drive in all 48 states) Type: Full-time company driver

Pay: $1,325 – $1,625 average weekly, plus bonuses; $5,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers, $2,000 for new drivers

Haul PODS containers on flatbeds with 2–3 loads per week and 2–5 stops per load, home about every three weeks. All CDL-A holders can apply, and Schneider offers paid orientation, a weekly pay guarantee for your first 90 days, PTO, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) match, and tuition help if you’re newer to trucking.

Employer: G&W Equipment, Inc.

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time, field-based

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Service and repair forklifts and material handling equipment at customer sites, handling diagnostics, planned maintenance, and emergency repairs on electric, LPG, diesel, and gas units. Good for techs with 2+ years forklift/heavy equipment experience, who like working independently and want training, overtime potential, PTO, and strong benefits.

Employer: Greenville Executive Limo Service (GVL Limo)

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time, in-shop (must be able to work Saturdays)

(must be able to work Saturdays) Pay: $20.00 – $28.00 per hour, based on experience

Keep a fleet of passenger vehicles, SUVs, vans, and limos safe and road-ready, doing everything from oil changes and brakes to diagnostics and breakdown support. Great for hands-on mechanics with 2+ years experience, their own tools, and an interest in fleet work with paid time off.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.