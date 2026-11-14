Greenville’s logistics scene is busy right now, from warehouse roles to high‑level strategy. Here are several solid options if you like keeping materials, parts, and products moving.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.38 – $33.94 per hour

Hands-on warehouse role handling explosive and non‑explosive materials to support production. You’ll do receiving, put‑away, picking, delivery, and cycle counts, using forklifts/order pickers and SAP. Strong fit if you like physical work, can lift up to 35 lbs, and want big‑company benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave).

Employer: GE Vernova

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay Range (US): $157,900 – $263,100 per year

Bonus: Eligible for discretionary annual bonus

Senior role shaping enterprise‑wide supply chain strategy for GE Vernova’s energy businesses. You’ll lead Next Gen supply chain projects, build financial models, guide make‑vs‑buy and footprint decisions, and influence senior leadership. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match and retirement contributions, tuition assistance, paid parental leave, 12 paid holidays, and permissive time off. Requires 10+ years in supply chain/finance/lean/sourcing and ~30% travel.

Employer: Infintium Fuel Cell Systems

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Lead purchasing and supply chain for a hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer. You’ll own purchasing strategy, vendor selection, contracts, ERP/MRP (NetSuite), and oversee the supply chain team and production/material planning. Comes with 401(k) + match, health & vision insurance, PTO, bonus potential, and stock options. Best for candidates with 7+ years manufacturing procurement and 2+ years in leadership.

Employer: Ingenics Corporation

Location: Greenville, SC (consulting projects in manufacturing)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Consulting role focused on material flow, warehouse layout, and production logistics for manufacturing clients. You’ll analyze data, design tugger routes and line‑feeding strategies, set KPIs, and help implement new logistics concepts. Offers competitive pay, annual bonus, 401(k) with match, healthcare contributions, PTO, flexible/remote options (role‑dependent), and strong training and global project exposure.

Employer: Fastenal

Location: 1995 Perimeter Rd, Greenville, SC 29605

Type: Part-time (10–28 hours/week)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00am – 5:00pm (flexible after training)

Application Deadline: 11-20-2026

Entry‑level friendly role managing branch inventory, purchasing, sourcing, and quoting for B2B customers, plus occasional deliveries. Good fit if you’re studying business/supply chain or have customer service experience and want real‑world logistics exposure. Includes 401(k) with employer contribution and strong training with room to grow inside a Fortune 500 company.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—Greenville employers are moving fast on strong supply chain talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.