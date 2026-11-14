Greenville’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—lots of mix between tech, industrial, and green energy. If you like building relationships and closing deals, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Insight Global (Greenville–Spartanburg–Anderson Area)

Insight Global (Greenville–Spartanburg–Anderson Area) Type: Full-time, onsite 5 days/week

Salary: $52K base + commission (some earn 6 figures)

Notes: Direct placement with 12–14 weeks paid training (no commission during training). Support new home sales, learn the Greenville housing market, and grow into a full Sales Associate/Consultant role. SC real estate license required.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $109,700 – $203,700

Notes: Lead global communications strategy for the F-35 international portfolio and manage a small team. Heavy focus on media relations, executive comms, and integrated storytelling, with strong benefits and incentive programs.

Employer: Sugar Hollow Solar, Inc.

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $32K base + commission + bonus

Notes: In-home, consultative solar sales helping homeowners go renewable. Mix of self-generated and company leads, strong benefits, and a mission-driven, clean-energy focus.

Employer: Davalyn Corporation (manufacturing industry client)

Davalyn Corporation (manufacturing industry client) Location: Greenville–Spartanburg–Anderson Area

Greenville–Spartanburg–Anderson Area Type: Full-time, outside sales

Full-time, outside sales Salary: $80,000 – $105,000 base + commission

Notes: Territory role selling technical/industrial products into plants and machine shops. Great fit if you have 5–10 years of outside sales and like building a book in manufacturing.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Location: Remote (U.S., Greenville area eligible)

Remote (U.S., Greenville area eligible) Type: Full-time, commission-based , flexible schedule

Full-time, , flexible schedule Salary: Performance-based (commissions + bonuses)

Performance-based (commissions + bonuses) Notes: 100% remote life insurance sales using a proven national system. You’ll run virtual appointments, get ongoing training and mentorship, and grow a long-term book of business.

Employer: Acrisure – Wholesure Division

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time, field-based with up to 60% travel

Full-time, field-based with up to Salary: Not listed

Not listed Notes: Build and manage relationships with independent agencies across the Southeast. Heavy in-person agency visits, territory growth, and strong benefits across health, financial, and family support.

Employer: AFS

Location: Greenville, SC or Melville, NY

Type: Full-time, office-based (Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–4:00 PM)

Full-time, office-based (Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–4:00 PM) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Notes: Manage existing accounts, renewals, and upsell opportunities while tracking customer success metrics. Good fit if you like client relationships, data, and light sales support without heavy travel.

Employer: Paychex

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Comp Range (base + commission): $55,000 – $140,000

Notes: Consultative role growing HR, payroll, and benefits solutions within an existing client base. Uncapped earnings, strong training, and a clear path into higher-level sales or leadership.

Employer: NOVA Engineering and Environmental, LLC

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time, mostly outside sales

Full-time, mostly outside sales Salary: Not listed

Not listed Notes: Sell engineering and environmental services to architects, contractors, and owners. Lots of networking, industry events, and market research, plus solid benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: CaptiveAire

Location: Greenville, SC (training out of Augusta, GA for 6–12 months)

(training out of Augusta, GA for 6–12 months) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,000 – $100,000 base + monthly bonus

Notes: Blend of technical sales, application engineering, and field service for commercial kitchen HVAC systems. Includes formal training, territory development, and strong benefits (401k match, tuition reimbursement, relocation help).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.