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Greenville
📣 Greenville, SC Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Greenville’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—lots of mix between tech, industrial, and green energy. If you like building relationships and closing deals, this is a good moment to look around.
Sales Consultant – New Home Sales
- Employer: Insight Global (Greenville–Spartanburg–Anderson Area)
- Type: Full-time, onsite 5 days/week
- Salary: $52K base + commission (some earn 6 figures)
- Notes: Direct placement with 12–14 weeks paid training (no commission during training). Support new home sales, learn the Greenville housing market, and grow into a full Sales Associate/Consultant role. SC real estate license required.
Communications Manager – F-35 Portfolio (L5)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $109,700 – $203,700
- Notes: Lead global communications strategy for the F-35 international portfolio and manage a small team. Heavy focus on media relations, executive comms, and integrated storytelling, with strong benefits and incentive programs.
Energy Consultant – Residential Solar
- Employer: Sugar Hollow Solar, Inc.
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $32K base + commission + bonus
- Notes: In-home, consultative solar sales helping homeowners go renewable. Mix of self-generated and company leads, strong benefits, and a mission-driven, clean-energy focus.
Field Sales Representative – Industrial
- Employer: Davalyn Corporation (manufacturing industry client)
- Location: Greenville–Spartanburg–Anderson Area
- Type: Full-time, outside sales
- Salary: $80,000 – $105,000 base + commission
- Notes: Territory role selling technical/industrial products into plants and machine shops. Great fit if you have 5–10 years of outside sales and like building a book in manufacturing.
Insurance Sales Representative – Remote
- Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)
- Location: Remote (U.S., Greenville area eligible)
- Type: Full-time, commission-based, flexible schedule
- Salary: Performance-based (commissions + bonuses)
- Notes: 100% remote life insurance sales using a proven national system. You’ll run virtual appointments, get ongoing training and mentorship, and grow a long-term book of business.
Sales Representative – Wholesale Insurance
- Employer: Acrisure – Wholesure Division
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time, field-based with up to 60% travel
- Salary: Not listed
- Notes: Build and manage relationships with independent agencies across the Southeast. Heavy in-person agency visits, territory growth, and strong benefits across health, financial, and family support.
FAP Account Manager
- Employer: AFS
- Location: Greenville, SC or Melville, NY
- Type: Full-time, office-based (Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–4:00 PM)
- Salary: Not listed
- Notes: Manage existing accounts, renewals, and upsell opportunities while tracking customer success metrics. Good fit if you like client relationships, data, and light sales support without heavy travel.
Sales Executive – HR Solutions
- Employer: Paychex
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Comp Range (base + commission): $55,000 – $140,000
- Notes: Consultative role growing HR, payroll, and benefits solutions within an existing client base. Uncapped earnings, strong training, and a clear path into higher-level sales or leadership.
Business Development Associate – AEC Services
- Employer: NOVA Engineering and Environmental, LLC
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time, mostly outside sales
- Salary: Not listed
- Notes: Sell engineering and environmental services to architects, contractors, and owners. Lots of networking, industry events, and market research, plus solid benefits and 401(k) match.
Technical Sales & Field Service Engineer
- Employer: CaptiveAire
- Location: Greenville, SC (training out of Augusta, GA for 6–12 months)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $100,000 base + monthly bonus
- Notes: Blend of technical sales, application engineering, and field service for commercial kitchen HVAC systems. Includes formal training, territory development, and strong benefits (401k match, tuition reimbursement, relocation help).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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