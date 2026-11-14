Greenville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital roles to in‑home care and mental health. If you’re in healthcare or looking to get in, there’s something here at almost every license and experience level.

Employer: VEG ER for Pets

VEG ER for Pets Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a 24/7 emergency animal hospital handling everything from triage and anesthesia to critical care nursing. Great fit if you’re a credentialed vet tech who wants advanced skills, strong mentorship, and robust benefits from a certified Great Place to Work.

Employer: Bon Secours / Bon Secours Mercy Health

Location: St. Francis Eastside, Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Circulate and coordinate care for surgical patients pre‑op through post‑op in a faith‑based system. Offers competitive pay, 403(b) with contributions, and strong education support; OR experience and Peri‑op 101 are preferred but not required.

Employer: Bon Secours / Bon Secours Mercy Health

Location: St. Francis Downtown, Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar OR RN role in the Downtown campus, supporting acute and critical surgical patients. You’ll collaborate with a full surgical team and get access to system‑wide benefits, tuition help, and career growth.

Employer: Mednax / Pediatrix Medical Group

Location: Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Greenville, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive compensation; exact amount not listed

Join a large, collegial neonatology team in an 84‑bed Level III NICU with ~1,000 admissions a year and no 24‑hour in‑house call. Strong work‑life balance, multidisciplinary support, and full benefits including 401(k) and ESPP.

Employer: Prisma Health

Location: Greenville Memorial Hospital, Greenville, SC

Type: Listed as Full-time; role is PRN, Day shift

Listed as Full-time; role is Salary: Not listed

Support post‑surgical patients with ADLs, vitals, and specimen collection on a general surgery unit. Great entry point if you’ve completed a CNA or PCT program and want big‑hospital experience.

Employer: Prisma Health

Location: Greenville Memorial Hospital, Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Salary: Not listed

Night‑shift role drawing and processing specimens, doing registrations, and some POC testing. Good fit if you have phlebotomy training or experience and like a mix of patient contact and lab work.

Employer: Interim HealthCare of Greenville

Location: Greenville County, SC

Type: Full-time (20 hrs/week up to full-time)

Salary: $15.00–$16.00+ per hour, based on experience/certification

Provide one‑on‑one care in clients’ homes with very flexible scheduling (mornings, evenings, overnights, 7 days a week). Offers same‑day pay options, paid travel time between clients, and cell phone reimbursement.

Employer: Prisma Health

Location: Greenville Radiology / Greenville Memorial Hospital, Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time, Variable shifts

Salary: Not listed; bonus eligible

Perform CT scans, contrast injections, and 3D imaging in a busy hospital setting. Requires ARRT with CT registration, CPR, and South Carolina radiology certification.

Employer: Thriveworks

Location: Greenville, SC (hybrid: in‑office + telehealth)

Type: Full-time, W‑2, fee‑for‑service

Salary: Up to $64,400, depending on volume and bonuses

For LPCA‑level clinicians working toward independent licensure. You’ll carry a 25‑session/week caseload with strong admin support, free supervision, benefits, PTO, and student loan repayment assistance.

Employer: Kauhale Health

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: In‑person; schedule not specified

In‑person; schedule not specified Salary: $15.50–$16.50 per hour

Support seniors in assisted living or memory care with ADLs and medication administration. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more for those who like hands‑on senior care.

Employer: Matrix Providers

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Part-time (2–3 days/week)

Salary: Hourly, paid bi‑weekly; exact rate not listed

Conduct one‑time, non‑treatment C&P exams for Veterans, documenting findings in a web‑based system. Ideal for PhD/PsyD psychologists wanting predictable hours, no ongoing caseload, and 401(k) access.

Employer: Magnolia Manor of Greenville

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 11 p.m.–7 a.m.

Salary: $34.00–$42.00 per hour

Lead the nursing team on nights in a long‑term care setting while still providing direct patient care. Comes with a full benefits package, DailyPay option, tuition help, and loan repayment programs.

Employer: Prisma Health SeniorCare PACE

Location: Centennial Way Practices, Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Oversee PT services for frail older adults in a PACE program—evaluate, treat, and coordinate with an interdisciplinary team. Requires 2+ years’ PT experience and at least 1 year with elderly patients, plus SC PT license and valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing fast and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.