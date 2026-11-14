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Greenville
🏥 Greenville, SC Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Roles Open
12 days ago
Greenville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital roles to in‑home care and mental health. If you’re in healthcare or looking to get in, there’s something here at almost every license and experience level.
Emergency Credentialed Veterinary Technician
- Employer: VEG ER for Pets
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a 24/7 emergency animal hospital handling everything from triage and anesthesia to critical care nursing. Great fit if you’re a credentialed vet tech who wants advanced skills, strong mentorship, and robust benefits from a certified Great Place to Work.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Operating Room – St. Francis Eastside
- Employer: Bon Secours / Bon Secours Mercy Health
- Location: St. Francis Eastside, Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Circulate and coordinate care for surgical patients pre‑op through post‑op in a faith‑based system. Offers competitive pay, 403(b) with contributions, and strong education support; OR experience and Peri‑op 101 are preferred but not required.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Operating Room – St. Francis Downtown
- Employer: Bon Secours / Bon Secours Mercy Health
- Location: St. Francis Downtown, Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar OR RN role in the Downtown campus, supporting acute and critical surgical patients. You’ll collaborate with a full surgical team and get access to system‑wide benefits, tuition help, and career growth.
Neonatologist – Level III NICU
- Employer: Mednax / Pediatrix Medical Group
- Location: Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Greenville, SC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Competitive compensation; exact amount not listed
Join a large, collegial neonatology team in an 84‑bed Level III NICU with ~1,000 admissions a year and no 24‑hour in‑house call. Strong work‑life balance, multidisciplinary support, and full benefits including 401(k) and ESPP.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – General Surgery, PRN Day
- Employer: Prisma Health
- Location: Greenville Memorial Hospital, Greenville, SC
- Type: Listed as Full-time; role is PRN, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Support post‑surgical patients with ADLs, vitals, and specimen collection on a general surgery unit. Great entry point if you’ve completed a CNA or PCT program and want big‑hospital experience.
Phlebotomy Technician – FT, Nights
- Employer: Prisma Health
- Location: Greenville Memorial Hospital, Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time, Night shift
- Salary: Not listed
Night‑shift role drawing and processing specimens, doing registrations, and some POC testing. Good fit if you have phlebotomy training or experience and like a mix of patient contact and lab work.
Caregiver / CNA – Home Care
- Employer: Interim HealthCare of Greenville
- Location: Greenville County, SC
- Type: Full-time (20 hrs/week up to full-time)
- Salary: $15.00–$16.00+ per hour, based on experience/certification
Provide one‑on‑one care in clients’ homes with very flexible scheduling (mornings, evenings, overnights, 7 days a week). Offers same‑day pay options, paid travel time between clients, and cell phone reimbursement.
CT Technologist – FT, Variable Shifts
- Employer: Prisma Health
- Location: Greenville Radiology / Greenville Memorial Hospital, Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time, Variable shifts
- Salary: Not listed; bonus eligible
Perform CT scans, contrast injections, and 3D imaging in a busy hospital setting. Requires ARRT with CT registration, CPR, and South Carolina radiology certification.
LPC Associate – Fee For Service
- Employer: Thriveworks
- Location: Greenville, SC (hybrid: in‑office + telehealth)
- Type: Full-time, W‑2, fee‑for‑service
- Salary: Up to $64,400, depending on volume and bonuses
For LPCA‑level clinicians working toward independent licensure. You’ll carry a 25‑session/week caseload with strong admin support, free supervision, benefits, PTO, and student loan repayment assistance.
Resident Assistant Caregiver / Med Tech
- Employer: Kauhale Health
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: In‑person; schedule not specified
- Salary: $15.50–$16.50 per hour
Support seniors in assisted living or memory care with ADLs and medication administration. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more for those who like hands‑on senior care.
Clinical Psychologist – Veteran Disability Exams
- Employer: Matrix Providers
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Part-time (2–3 days/week)
- Salary: Hourly, paid bi‑weekly; exact rate not listed
Conduct one‑time, non‑treatment C&P exams for Veterans, documenting findings in a web‑based system. Ideal for PhD/PsyD psychologists wanting predictable hours, no ongoing caseload, and 401(k) access.
Nurse Supervisor RN – Night Shift
- Employer: Magnolia Manor of Greenville
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 11 p.m.–7 a.m.
- Salary: $34.00–$42.00 per hour
Lead the nursing team on nights in a long‑term care setting while still providing direct patient care. Comes with a full benefits package, DailyPay option, tuition help, and loan repayment programs.
Physical Therapist – PACE Program
- Employer: Prisma Health SeniorCare PACE
- Location: Centennial Way Practices, Greenville, SC
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee PT services for frail older adults in a PACE program—evaluate, treat, and coordinate with an interdisciplinary team. Requires 2+ years’ PT experience and at least 1 year with elderly patients, plus SC PT license and valid driver’s license.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing fast and often have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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