Greenville’s food scene is booming, and a lot of spots are hiring people who care about great service. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level to management.

Employer: Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $70,000+ total compensation

This role runs the front-of-house and bar for a busy, full-service restaurant. Includes bonus every other pay period, 3 weeks PTO, 401(k) + match, and medical/dental/vision. Great fit if you have 2+ years high-volume restaurant experience and want clear growth.

Employer: SUNFLOWER

SUNFLOWER Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Part-time or Full-time (day shift only)

Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour + tips

Daytime café job — done by 4pm, no nights, closed Sundays. You’ll make espresso drinks, run the register, help with dishes and food. Barista experience preferred, and you must be able to work Mondays and Saturdays.

Employer: Cantina 76

Cantina 76 Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,500–$67,500 per year

Lead a large team (40+ employees) in a busy restaurant, handling FOH + BOH operations, hiring, scheduling, and P&L. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid training. Ideal if you have strong restaurant leadership experience and want to grow into full GM.

Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts – Westin Poinsett Greenville

HEI Hotels & Resorts – Westin Poinsett Greenville Location: Downtown Greenville, SC

Type: On-call / as needed

Pay: $17.00 per hour

Serve events at a AAA Four Diamond hotel in the heart of downtown. You’ll help set up rooms, serve food and drinks, and reset after events. Good fit if you like flexible, event-based work and can be on your feet for long periods.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through — many employers are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.