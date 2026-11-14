Greenville’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from fashion boutiques to furniture showrooms and banking. Here are several solid roles hiring around town.

Employer: Copper Penny

Copper Penny Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a well-known Southern fashion boutique, run daily store operations, and manage a sales team while also creating social media and digital content. Great fit if you love fashion, hands-on retail, and blending in-store work with online branding.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Help guests find gifts and treats in Cracker Barrel’s country store, with training provided even if you’re new to retail. Weekly pay, same-day pay access, health benefits eligibility, 401(k), and a 35% employee discount on food and retail.

Employer: F.N.B. Corporation

Location: 1217 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in retail banking handling teller transactions, sales referrals, and customer relationships while helping lead daily branch activity. Good for someone with at least 1 year of related banking or customer service experience who wants a client-facing role with sales goals.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Train and guide product specialists, keep the stone department organized, and help customers with product and installation questions. Includes physical work in a warehouse-style store and access to bonuses, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and paid time off.

Employer: Northern Tool + Equipment

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00 – $22.50 per hour

Lead by example on the sales floor, support store leadership, and help customers find the right tools while keeping the store neat and stocked. Offers flexible full-time schedule, health benefits, 401(k) with enhanced match, employee discount, Daily Pay, paid holidays, and PTO.

Employer: La Unica Tequila Liquor

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: In-person, 30–38 hours/week

In-person, Salary: From $15.00 per hour

Run the register, handle cash, and help customers in both English and another language while keeping the store stocked and tidy. You must be 21+ and bilingual, with some cashier or retail experience a plus.

Employer: Grainger

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Part-time (20 hours)

Salary: $17.31 – $21.64 per hour

Help walk-in customers with product selection, process orders, and handle light warehouse tasks like picking and stocking. Comes with day-one medical/dental/vision, strong 401(k) with 6% company contribution, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Amtel Wireless

Location: Greenville, SC (multi-store district)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Average total earnings about $60,000/year (with bonuses & incentives)

Oversee 5+ stores and 30+ employees, coach store managers, and drive sales and customer experience across the district. Includes bonuses, health benefits, 401(k), PTO, discounted phone service, and travel up to 75% within the district.

Employer: Bob’s Discount Furniture

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Expected first-year earnings $45,000 – $65,000 (hourly advance + uncapped commission)

Help customers design their spaces in a low-pressure, team-focused showroom while earning commission on sales. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO (including your birthday), tuition help, and employee discounts.

Employer: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc

Location: Greenville, SC

Type: Full-time retail hours (days, nights, weekends)

Full-time retail hours (days, nights, weekends) Salary: Estimated $55,000 – $100,000+ per year (uncapped commission with guaranteed income)

Guide customers through furniture and design choices, build long-term relationships, and use company tech tools to follow up and close sales. Includes paid training, Daily Pay option, 401(k) with 4% match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Addison Group (for a manufacturing client)

Location: Greenville Metro, SC

Type: Full-time, Direct Hire

Salary: $70,000 – $74,000 per year

Manage customer orders from entry through delivery, handle questions on pricing and shipping, and coordinate with internal teams to solve issues. Office-based customer service with medical, dental, vision, and 401(k), ideal if you like detailed order management in a manufacturing setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have more openings nearby and solid training.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.